GATE CITY — VDOT crews have been hard at work in Scott County on several road projects, and plans are now being made for future construction.
VDOT representatives gave updates on county road maintenance during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Much of the current work involves repairing storm damage, while future plans are being made for paving more gravel roads.
Six-year plan
VDOT representative Jackie Christian spoke to the board about the next six-year plan for secondary road construction projects. The plan focuses on paving the county’s unpaved gravel roads; routes are chosen for the plan by the Board of Supervisors, based on requests from citizens.
Christian said a little over $1 million is available for the next six-year plan, thanks to some current projects being completed under budget. The slate of roads for the 2022 plan will be voted on next month after a public hearing.
Project updates
VDOT representative Wade Belcher said VDOT has spent more than $120,000 on stone replacement for the county’s gravel roads. Crews recently completed stone replacement, pipe replacement and other work on Route 627, Route 625 and Route 653.
Work is continuing on Route 659, where stone has been replaced and slide repairs are about to begin, Belcher said. Construction on routes 702 and 703 is continuing now, including repairs from recent flooding. Crews are also working to clean pipes and ditches throughout the county in case of future floods.
“Our ditches and pipes have become an issue, and we’ve identified that,” Belcher said. “They’re constantly working until we get caught up on that. We’ve actually got a new piece of equipment coming in, the Ditch Pro, that’s really going to increase our capacity to ditch. We’ll be able to get a lot more ditching done in a shorter amount of time, so that’ll help with the slides and the stopped-up pipes and that sort of thing.”
Belcher added that crews are using graders to smooth gravel roads after the storm damage, and patching will soon begin on some primary and secondary routes. Dust control will also begin soon on gravel roads in preparation for summer.
Once summer begins, VDOT will complete almost 12½ miles of latex resurfacing on paved roads; this is similar to the process used to reseal driveways, Belcher explained. Seven new miles of asphalt also will be put down in Scott County this summer.
“Basically at the moment, our priorities are resurfacing our gravel roads, getting our ditching under control, getting pipes cleaned out (and) repairing any slides or storm damage,” Belcher said.