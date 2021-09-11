Where were you when you witnessed history?
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. As the world watched the towers fall, most of us made note of where we were, how we felt and what it would mean for the future of our nation.
In a special video project commemorating the 9/11 attacks, Times News readers had a chance to share their memories of that day on camera.
After filming testimonials throughout the summer at the Times News, intern Audrey Shuppert compiled the stories into one video, which you can watch here: