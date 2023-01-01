Online readers of the Kingsport Times News, www.timesnews.net, voted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 for the Top Five stories of 2022. Below are the final results:
No. 1
Dobyns-Bennett boys win state basketball championship
The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team used a nearly flawless overtime period to defeat Bearden 69-60 in the TSSAA Class 4A title game for the Tribe’s first boys basketball state championship since 1945.
The Indians (33-6) shot an impressive 4-for-5 from the field and 8-for-10 from the foul line in overtime to ice the program’s first state championship in 77 years. The last time D-B won the state title, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was in the final month of his life.
Jack Browder — named the tournament MVP — put together a performance for the ages, scoring a game-high 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting and going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.
He also grabbed 13 rebounds, several in clutch situations, to finish with a double-double.
Browder’s work in the overtime period will be talked about for generations after he netted nine points and made one of the most clutch 3-pointers in school history with 1:37 left to put D-B up 59-56.
— Tanner Cook
No. 2 (tie)
Santa Train returns
The Santa Train’s return to the track tied for No. 2 in the top stories of the year poll because of its history in the community.
Before moving to Tennessee in January of 2022, I had never heard of the Santa Train and didn’t know its significance to this area, but I learned through my coverage.
I think this story was important this year for several reasons but mostly because of its impact on the region. After riding the train and seeing the hundreds who gathered at each stop and talking to them, I learned that the Santa Train has become a part of people’s lives.
For 80 years, the train has been an active tradition for natives in the Appalachian Highlands. People bring their kids because their parents brought them and their grandparents brought their parents, and it’s ingrained in their lives.
I also think this was a top story of the year because it was the first time the train had run in two years. People who had made this tradition a part of their lives for many years suddenly couldn’t come, so being able to do it again was another step to returning to normal after COVID.
— Tessa Worley
No. 2 (tie)
Temporary casino opens in Bristol
The temporary casino that opened in Bristol over the summer is only the beginning for the eventual Hard Rock Hotel and Casino coming to the former mall site.
The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock opened the doors to its temporary facility on Friday, July 8, welcoming locals and visitors to the first-ever casino in the state of Virginia.
“I have been doing this for almost 17 years now, and this is the prettiest casino floor I have ever seen,” said Allie Evangelista, president of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, on opening day. “Large (casinos) or small ones, this is the best product that is out there.”
The temporary Bristol Casino opened at the former Bristol Mall. The facility saw more than $37 million played at the casino during its first 10 days.
In early December, Hard Rock leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the $500 million-plus project. The permanent facility will bring a two-story casino with 1,300 slot machines and 50 table games to Bristol, Virginia, casino leaders said at the groundbreaking. The final project will also include two hotel towers, an indoor and outdoor pool, a Body Rock fitness center, a spa and more. Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Live venue will offer 1,800 seats with space for more than 2,000 general admission guests.
As for retail and restaurants, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol will include a Rock Shop as well as a Council Oak Steakhouse, Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Constant Grind and a large food hall.
The Bristol Casino is located at 500 Gate City Highway. For more information, go to www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.
— Marina Waters
No. 4
Eastman steam line rupture
A large plume rose in the sky above Eastman Chemical Co. on Jan. 31 and calls began flooding into 911.
A steam line failure had occurred at the plant and injured five people. The plume shot debris into the surrounding area and led to a discharge of chemicals into the South Holston River after some pump stations lost power.
Remediation units went into nearby neighborhoods to help clean vehicles and homes after officials discovered that asbestos had been scattered by the steam line rupture.
The incident led to Eastman and city officials tweaking their response measures and developing better communication strategies after questions arose concerning the use of sirens and nearby residents not receiving notifications.
— Cliff Hightower
No. 5
Chik-fil-A temporarily closing
Everyone loves a restaurant and everyone especially loves Chick-fil-A.
The restaurant temporarily closed the doors at its East Stone Drive location on July 27 to began construction of a new restaurant at the same site. Within days, the old store was demolished, leaving no trace of the building that made tasty chicken sandwiches.
That has left Kingsport residents scrambling to stores in Johnson City and Bristol to get a chicken sandwich or chicken nuggets.
But don’t despair. The new one is almost completed and should open at the start of the year. Chick-fil-A posted an aerial photo showing the ongoing construction on its Facebook page last week.
“We are getting so close to being able to serve you again and we can’t wait!” the Facebook post said.
— Cliff Hightower
The following are other noteworthy stories from 2022:
Feds arrest 19 in connection with Big Stone Gap police officer’s 2021 killing
Federal authorities on Oct. 25, 2022 announced that they had arrested 19 Southwest Virginia residents including the man already indicted for the Nov. 13, 2021 shooting death of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh called the 19, including alleged shooter Michael Donivan White, conspirators in distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Chandler, 29, was shot on Nov. 13 while responding to a call just outside the Big Stone Gap town limits. White, 34, was arrested 16 hours later in Kingsport after a state and federal manhunt led officers to a Lynn Garden motel.
Kavanaugh said White allegedly shot Chandler because the officer had witnessed a drug transfer by members of the meth ring.
White is the only one of the 19 charged by federal authorities with Chandler’s death. All 19 face a range of drug, firearm and conspiracy charges.
Flash flooding strikes Wise County
Heavy rainfall on July 28, 2022 struck much of eastern Kentucky and northern Wise County with flash flooding.
The Pound area bore much of the brunt along with Coeburn and Wise. Floods cut off Pound from all three connections with U.S. Route 23, while boat rescue crews from the Appalachia and Coeburn fire departments joined other emergency organizations in evacuating residents from their homes.
Wise County officials declared a local state of emergency the morning of the flood, and a section of U.S 23 near Pound was blocked by floodwaters. Damage to roads and some U.S. Forest Service recreation sites in the Pound area was reported.
Wise saw flooding in the downtown area, while Route 72 leading out of Coeburn toward Dickenson County saw blockage and damage from the flood. Officials reported no fatalities connected to the flood.
A state disaster declaration for the region did not include Wise County.
STORIES NOT PART OF THE POLL
Stories that broke or developed after the poll concluded:
1. Sullivan Heights Middle band director Eddie Dalton, 53, of the Eastern Star Road section of Washington County, on Dec. 5 reported that he had been stabbed with a hobby-type knife at the school, prompting what is commonly called a soft lockdown. He said he saw two suspicious male students in a hallway and one stabbed him.
However, after a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigation, on Dec. 7 he was charged with making a false report and arrested by authorities. He also was suspended by the school system without pay. Authorities said they could find no surveillance video showing or witnesses who reported seeing the two students.
The 25-year tenured teacher was arraigned Dec. 8 and has his next General Sessions Court date on March 7 in Kingsport. He was treated for puncture wounds at a local hospital, school officials have said. The school board is to consider the process of dismissal at its Jan. 10 meeting.
2. The Sullivan County Board of Education Dec. 19 voted 5-2 to offer the position of director of schools to Chuck Carter of Morristown, who is director of career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education. The other finalist was West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis. A contract is to be finalized in January or February.
Carter is to start working with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski on the 2022-23 budget but won’t take office with a pending two-year contract until July 1, following Rafalowski’s retirement to be June 30.
3. The Kingsport Board of Education voted 7-0 to spend slightly more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. The option was the architect-recommended, least expensive and safest of the three, one of which would have cost more than $28 million.
The school system hasn’t used the dome since August after inspection and testing confirmed structural issues. About $8 million is for the actual shoring up and reroofing of the iconic dome; the rest includes renovations of the dome and surrounding areas that already had been planned but were moved up so they could be done while the structure is not being used.
The Tribe Athletic Center at the former Sullivan North High School is to be the home for Indians basketball and some other sports until the retooled dome is ready.
4. The Kingsport school system also has a plan to have a new permanent superintendent of schools announced by March 3 and on the job by July 1, with the application deadline through the Tennessee School Boards Association Jan. 19. The one chosen will replace the already retired Jeff Moorhouse. D-B Principal Chris Hampton is to be the interim superintendent through June 30. The board met with TSBA’s executive director about the process at its Dec. 13 voting meeting.
5. The TSSAA, Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, changed its rules in December to allow, for the first time, student-athletes to receive name, image and likeness (NIL) payments. The change means athletes can make money from giving lessons and/or personal ventures, like selling merchandise through personal social media or receiving sponsorships, not related to their on-field performance as long as there is no TSSAA or member school involvement.
Athletes are not allowed to use a school jersey or any other TSSAA-affiliated insignia while performing or promoting the activity, and they are not allowed to be paid for how they perform.