BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office emailed local governments on Thursday with the state-calculated certified tax rate for each taxing jurisdiction in Sullivan County, County Commissioner Mark Vance said.
According to Vance: Sullivan County’s certified tax rate is $2.31 (per $100 of assessed value), down from $2.57 this year; the city of Bristol’s certified tax rate is $1.856, down from $2.16 this year; and the city of Kingsport’s certified tax rate is $1.8783, down from $2.06 this year.
This was a reappraisal year in Sullivan County. The state’s certified tax rate is designed to keep property tax revenues to localities close to or at the same rate as prior to the reappraisal.
Vance announced those numbers as the Sullivan County Commission held first reading Thursday of the county’s proposed $207.7 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Portions of the budget required by state law for publication in a newspaper at least 10 days prior to a potential final vote on the budget are scheduled to appear in the Times News on Saturday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said.
A required public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 23. If the county adopts a property tax rate higher than the certified tax rate, it must advertise to the public that it is a tax increase.
At 4 p.m. on that date, the county’s Budget Commit- tee will meet to adjust the proposed tax rate included in the draft budget document to reflect the state- generated certified tax rate. The full commission will meet in a called session on June 29 to vote on the budget proposal and adjusted tax rate.
Amendments aren’t only possible, but probable, throughout the process and right up to the vote, Venable reminded commissioners.
When first distributed to commissioners during the commission’s monthly business meeting Thursday evening, the resolution on setting the tax rate listed all zeros, with a notation the total tax rate, as well as how it will be split among the different funds within the budget (such as the general fund, highway fund, and education) would be filled in once the county had the certified tax rate from the state.
County Attorney Dan Street said even on first reading the amount of the tax rate could not be listed as zero, no matter what notation was included.
After a 25-minute break, a new version of the document was distributed with this year’s tax rate of $2.57 (per $100 of assessed value), with the same split among funds as this year. And the notation was clearer: “Above rate of $2.57 will be amended upon receiving breakdown of certified tax rate from state.”
Another key piece of information not yet available, at least not publicly, is the estimated amount each penny of the certified tax rate will generate. That number is key because it has long been understood among commissioners and other county officials that the county will have to raise the property tax by whatever level is needed to cover a nearly $6 million increase in debt service for the new budget year. When commissioners approved a bond issue last year to fund a new county jail, they agreed they understood a tax increase would be needed with this budget to pay the debt service.
About $2 million of that $6 million is expected to come from shifting cents away from education (which is being made up, at least for county schools, with growth in local option sales tax revenues).
Earlier in the meeting, the commission voted to direct Venable to schedule the “Sullivan County Premier Summit on Regionalism,” for elected officials within Sullivan County, to gather “around a table of enlightenment.” No specific time was set.