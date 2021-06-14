Watch now: Sullivan accounting, purchasing workers moving to former jail

Inside the former Sullivan County Jail (circa 1950s-1980s), which is being transformed into office space. This is one of eight cells which used to house inmates. The walls you see are solid steel. The floor is concrete. the ceiling is concrete blocks reinforced with steel bands. The photo was taken through the bars that allowed inmates a glimpse into a hallway used by jailers.
Inside the former Sullivan County Jail (circa 1950s-1980s), which is being transformed into office space. This is an example of the space between cells, called a "pipe chase," that allowed workers to perform maintenance on plumbing or electrical systems that served the jail area.
Workers cut a doorway through the rear of the second floor of the 1950s addition at the back of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse on Monday. The section at one time served as the county jail. The second floor is being gutted for a planned renovation into office space.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Budget Director Larry Bailey stand in an old jail cell destined to be Bailey’s new office.
The bars inside the former Sullivan County Jail (circa 1950s-1980s) are coming down as the former cells are being transformed into office space.
BLOUNTVILLE — A jail break of sorts on Monday will help make room for a couple of Sullivan County officials and their employees to move into space once occupied by inmates.
D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company, Inc., began jail cell demolition and removal in the 1955 two-story addition on the back side of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
The first thing they had to do: cut-and-knock a doorway through the cinderblock and rebar outer wall, and brick facade, of the old jail.
The door is needed to meet fire code once the space becomes offices. During demolition, it will provide a way for the contractor to remove the steel bars and walls, and other debris, from the interior of the building.
Griffin’s Bristol, Virginia, office won the job with its total cost bid of $35,600, according to public records obtained by the Times News from the Sullivan County Purchasing Office. The contract estimated the work will take four weeks, but Lynn Stewart, the county’s director of special projects, said the contractor has indicated the job will be finished before the Fourth of July weekend.
Sullivan County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said county officials have a meeting later this week with architects to get an idea of the scope of the actual conversion of the space into offices once the old jail cells have been removed.
Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said the project will likely be completed by the end of the year and will help create much-needed space for county offices — especially by allowing creation of new meeting/conference rooms.
The $950,000 project was included in the county’s current budget and is funded with money the county received from the state last year.
Davis and Bailey and their staffs will move from the second floor of the courthouse (where they are on opposite sides of a hallway) to the area being remodeled.
Since it ceased to be a jail in the late 1980s, the 1955 addition has been used for various things. The renovation is limited to the addition’s second floor. Some outer offices, which were once sheriff’s administrative offices, have been and will continue to be used by the property assessor’s staff. The first floor, which once included the jail’s kitchen (the demolition includes removal of the dumbwaiter used to send the food to main holding areas on the second floor), has for years been the county’s print shop.
The majority of the second floor, a roughly 70-foot-by-80-foot space that has a central hall, halls along each side, and eight steel cells (four along each side of the center hall), has for years been used as storage for documents by multiple county departments.
Those documents have been gone through and stored elsewhere, Bailey said.