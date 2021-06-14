You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Watch now: Sullivan accounting, purchasing workers moving to former jail

  • 2 min to read
Watch now: Sullivan accounting, purchasing workers moving to former jail

BLOUNTVILLE — A jail break of sorts on Monday will help make room for a couple of Sullivan County officials and their employees to move into space once occupied by inmates.

D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company, Inc., began jail cell demolition and removal in the 1955 two-story addition on the back side of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

The first thing they had to do: cut-and-knock a doorway through the cinderblock and rebar outer wall, and brick facade, of the old jail.

Workers with D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company, Inc., of Bristol, Va., work to cut and knock and doorway through the wall of a 1955 addition to the historic Sullivan County Courthouse, Blountville, Tenn., on Monday, June 14, 2021. The space inside served as the county's jail until the late 1980s. Work is underway to gut the second floor of steel jail cells, in preparation of the space being transformed into county offices.

The door is needed to meet fire code once the space becomes offices. During demolition, it will provide a way for the contractor to remove the steel bars and walls, and other debris, from the interior of the building.

Griffin’s Bristol, Virginia, office won the job with its total cost bid of $35,600, according to public records obtained by the Times News from the Sullivan County Purchasing Office. The contract estimated the work will take four weeks, but Lynn Stewart, the county’s director of special projects, said the contractor has indicated the job will be finished before the Fourth of July weekend.

Lynn Stewart, special projects manager for Sullivan County, explains work underway in the wing of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse that used to house the county jail (circa 1950s-1980s). Demolition began Monday, June 14 to remove the steel walls and bars that separated eight cells. Cutting a doorway through the back wall was the first step. Stewart said a door is needed there to meet fire code once the space is converted to county offices, and in the meanwhile it will give the demolition contractor a way to get the steel and other debris out of the building.

Sullivan County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said county officials have a meeting later this week with architects to get an idea of the scope of the actual conversion of the space into offices once the old jail cells have been removed.

Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said the project will likely be completed by the end of the year and will help create much-needed space for county offices — especially by allowing creation of new meeting/conference rooms.

The $950,000 project was included in the county’s current budget and is funded with money the county received from the state last year.

Davis and Bailey and their staffs will move from the second floor of the courthouse (where they are on opposite sides of a hallway) to the area being remodeled.

Since it ceased to be a jail in the late 1980s, the 1955 addition has been used for various things. The renovation is limited to the addition’s second floor. Some outer offices, which were once sheriff’s administrative offices, have been and will continue to be used by the property assessor’s staff. The first floor, which once included the jail’s kitchen (the demolition includes removal of the dumbwaiter used to send the food to main holding areas on the second floor), has for years been the county’s print shop.

The majority of the second floor, a roughly 70-foot-by-80-foot space that has a central hall, halls along each side, and eight steel cells (four along each side of the center hall), has for years been used as storage for documents by multiple county departments.

Those documents have been gone through and stored elsewhere, Bailey said.