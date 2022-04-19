The house stands empty right now.
It’s a nondescript white home on the side of Robertson Street. Walk inside and there’s a blue couch with whitewashed walls, a kitchen, some rooms.
But it will soon be a home. A home for up to six women trying to recover and learn to live life again.
“It’s going to be a group home for persons who are coming out of inpatient treatment for opioid addiction for women,” said Terry Cunningham, executive director of the Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority (KHRA). “Work- ing on the next phase, rehabilitation.”
KHRA cut a ribbon on the new home, called the Slate House, on Tuesday morning.
The project was funded by a $500,000 grant through the Tennessee Housing Development Authority. The idea is that up to six women will be able to stay in the home, permanently, if they decide to.
Cunningham, though, said the hope is that they will take it one step further.
“Our hope is that they can get to a point where they can transition to their own house,” he said.
The hope is those who come to stay will be able to receive job training and other needs in order to go back to “regular lives.”
The home has six bedrooms and two people will share a bathroom. Those who come to the home will be referred by local health agencies, Cunningham said.
Construction of the home began last summer.
Ralph Perrey, executive director of the Tennessee Housing Development Authority, said last year Gov. Bill Lee put in $3 million to help with housing for those suffering from opioid addiction. THDA matched those funds, and part of that money helped make the Slate House happen.
“There are still a lot of people struggling with opioids, and there’s a real critical need for them and their families to get people some help,” Perrey said.
He said the home could make a difference.
“It’s going to create life-changing events for the women who are going to be here,” Perrey said. “It’s going to have a larger impact on them, their families and the larger community.”
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said there are plans for a facility for men in the future, so he was very happy there’s a place for women.
“This really fills a need,” Shull said.