KINGSPORT — A nude woman wanders an alley, dancing for hours and looking up to the sky.
A porta potty burns.
And a man comes back from the dead twice in two months at the same place.
At least two of the three are the direct result of the methamphetamine epidemic in the region, and all happened in or around Shades of Grace, a United Methodist church in the Five Points neighborhood.
The church at 313 E. Sullivan St. reaches out to the homeless, with help from churches of various denominations in the region, by providing food and clothing to those in need. And sometimes it provides a memorial service or funeral service for folks, some of whom were meth or other drug users who overdosed.
“It kind of comes down to what we are all about: feeding, clothing, and burying the dead,” said Steve Wells, a lay leader at the church.
Michele Beck, a volunteer pastor at Shades of Grace, said there’s no way to know for sure how many of the burials or services the church performs are meth- related.
“All drugs have a cost associated with them,” said Jack Carpenter, administrator and associate pastor of Shades of Grace.
He said many homeless people have a drug or alcohol problem but may not necessarily be on meth if they don’t have money to buy it. He said “gravel,” a synthetic drug sometimes shipped directly from China, is something he’s heard is also an issue in the area.
MAN DIES TWICE, REVIVED TWICE
The Rev. Will Shewey, the full-time pastor at Shades of Grace, said the church keeps Narcan, an emergency rescue medicine for opioid and meth overdoses, on hand and uses it to save lives often.
“We keep it here all the time,” Shewey said.
It is stored in blue, zippered pouches labeled “Opioid Overdose Reversal Kit” with gloves, instructions and the drug, provided by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.
“We had one young man who died two times in this building,” Shewey said of a male who had no pulse, no heartbeat and was turning blue after collapsing.
He had entered the storefront church in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and later told folks there that he took meth.
“He’s still an addict. He hasn’t changed his ways,” Shewey said.
In fact, Shewey said the individual came to Shades of Grace again within two months of the first incident, died a second time, and again was brought back by Narcan.
Shewey said the man has a relative who attends the church, which welcomes those from all walks of life and has the homeless and recovering drug addicts and alcoholics among its congregation.
METH CAN ENDANGER MORE THAN USERS
Wells said he has a friend in neighboring Scott County who is a sheriff’s deputy and along with other officers came in contact with some people who had used meth and possibly other drugs about two years ago.
“They actually had to burn their uniforms,” Wells said, because meth is sometimes cut with fentanyl, a substance that can prove lethal by incidental contact.
Carpenter said, “There’s been so many guys come here for breakfast jerking and twerking.”
That can be a side effect of meth use, similar to tremors alcoholics have when they withdraw from alcohol, and possibly a sign of nerve damage.
Shewey said a woman, self-identified as on a three-day meth high, came into the church, said she had to sleep, and basically passed out, sleeping for eight hours.
“We are a safe sanctuary,” Shewey said.
SOMETIMES 911 IS CALLED
However, that doesn’t mean police aren’t called when people are a danger to themselves or others, are disruptive or need medical help.
For instance, the church earlier this year called police to respond to a nude woman wandering around the building, looking up to the sky and seemingly oblivious to her lack of clothing or others who could see her.
Shewey said the church’s video cameras picked her up behind the building in an alley.
“She was dancing all over the place for two hours,” Shewey said of the incident from around July, about the same time the Times News fielded calls about a nude woman walking on a Center Street sidewalk a block over from Shades of Grace. Shewey speculated that she might have had drug and/or mental health issues.
“That’s not uncommon to see that kind of thing,” Shewey said.
Shewey and the others on staff also recalled that back in March someone trying to cook meth in one of two portable toilets Shades of Grace had near the church set one of the toilets on fire.
Shewey said the church called police and staff put out the fire, but the church had to pay for the burned toilet and eventually pulled the other one because people were using it as a garbage receptacle.
PRESENTING REHABILITATION OPTION
The church also tries to link people with substance abuse issues and addictions with rehabilitation services.
Beck said mothers and grandmothers will come in seeking rehabilitation for a child or grandchild and get something set up. But often the person never shows up or follows through.
“They’re no-shows,” Beck said. “That’s one of the biggest heartbreaks we see.”
Shewey said, “If grandmothers could fix it for them, there’d be no addicts.”
Beck, who used to work at a faith-based drug treatment facility in New York, said she’d ask addicts what got them to treatment, and they’d say back pain.
“They wanted to get somebody off their back,” Beck said, whether it was a parent, grandparent, judge or friend. She said in the 12-month program for which she worked, many would drop out at three months because they thought they had beaten the addiction, only to relapse.
