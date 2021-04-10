GATE CITY — Plans are underway to address space needs in Scott County’s courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a contract and funding for a space needs study, which will determine the best plan of action for the courthouse — whether that’s rehabbing the current facility or relocating to another site.
About the study
County Administrator Freda Starnes said the idea for a space needs study came about from the commonwealth attorney’s office. Representatives from that office made requests for additional space, as some attorneys are currently sharing offices at the courthouse.
“They just don’t have the room, they feel, to operate efficiently and have requested more space,” Starnes said. “In the capital improvement committee, we tossed around a couple of ideas, and some of those would be to do some work in the courthouse, or to also look at the possibility of doing a demolition of the old jail and the annex building, or the possibility of rehabbing the old jail and making that an office building.”
The committee made a request for proposals for architectural services and selected Moseley Architects for the study. Starnes said the firm has not worked in Scott County before but has completed around 150 courthouse projects in Virginia.
Starnes said the study is broken down into tasks:
Task one:
- Space needs assessment, which would include questionnaires for each of the departments in the courthouse.
Task two:
- Preliminary facility and site analysis, which would include a walk-through of existing buildings, a site investigation and identifying avenues for consideration — whether rehabbing or demolishing.
Task three:
- Facilities master plan.
Starnes said the subtotal for those services would be $56,268. Supplemental services, including a topographic survey and a boundary survey, would be $21,026, bringing the total cost to $88,356.
Supervisors approved the study contract and the funding on Wednesday, voting to use funding from three different sources: $25,000 from the courthouse maintenance fund, $20,000 from the Board of Supervisors contingency fund, and $43,356 from regional jail reconciliation.
“The study, once completed, would be a 20-year outlook,” Starnes said. “So they take into consideration not only your needs today, but what your needs will be 20 years from now.”
Other action
In other action during Wednesday’s meeting, the board
Waived
- the building permit fee for a new Masonic lodge in Nickelsville.
Approved
- $1,000 for the High Knob music festival from the board contingency fund.
Approved a resolution declaring April 11-17 as Telecommunicator’s Week in the county.