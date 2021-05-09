GATE CITY — A number of secondary road projects are slated to take place in Scott County over the next six years.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved VDOT’s six-year plan for the county. Jackie Christian of VDOT’s Bristol district said new roads were added this year to the plan, which spans from 2022 to 2026.
“The board was given a little over $1 million to add routes to the current six-year plan for Scott County,” Christian said, “and by doing that, I think four new routes were added.”
How does the plan work?
The six-year plan provides funds for paving sections of secondary roads. Funding is distributed on a yearly basis, so some roads will not be fully funded until the latter years of the plan. VDOT oversees the plan, but the roads are selected by the Board of Supervisors based on requests from citizens.
Which roads are in the plan?
Two projects on the six-year plan are already underway: Route 702 (Sherwood Forest Lane) and Route 703 (Robin Hood Lane). Christian said the routes are close together, allowing crews to work on both at the same time.
Two projects are coming up that have already been fully funded: Route 707 (Newland Hollow Road) and a section of Route 753 (Beeline Road).
Three more projects are expected to be funded in July: Route 657 (Greens Chapel Lane), Route 681 (Gillenwater Chapel Road) and Route 701 (Jayne Hill Circle).
The next road on the plan — Route 619 (High Knob Road) — will be funded by the county and the federal government next year. Route 689 (Ann Goode Cooper Road) and Route 856 (Spurlock Hollow) are also expected to be funded in 2022-23.
A number of roads will be funded in the latter half of the six-year plan: Route 654 (Horton Summit Road), Route 693 (Eaton Hill Road), Route 660 (Obeys Creek Road), Route 641 (Turkey Lick), Route 697 (Fowlers Branch), Chestnut Ridge, Pippin Lane and Falin Hallow Lane.
New routes added to the end of the plan this year are Route 650 (Fincastle Road), Route 821 (Quail Run Lane), Route 659 (River Bluff Road) and another section of Route 624 (Beeline Road).
“We were fortunate,” Christian said. “Scott County and Lee County are the two counties in our residency that have the most unpaved roads, so that’s where the funds are going. … We’re close to 300 miles in Scott County, about 280-some, of unpaved roads, and that’s a lot of roads.”