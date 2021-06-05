By HOLLY VIERS
GATE CITY — Qualified elderly or disabled residents of Scott County will now be eligible for a larger discount on their real estate tax bills.
The Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its real estate tax exemption ordinance for elderly and disabled citizens during its meeting this week.
The amendment increases the exemption amount to the first $200 of the person’s tax bill, an increase from $175.
“It’s going to cost the county about $28,000 … but the people that’s going to help, I think it’s well worth it,” said Supervisor Danny Mann.
The change will take effect this tax season, County Administrator Freda Starnes said. Other qualifications to receive the exemption are as follows:
- The title of the property is held jointly by a husband and wife, at least one of whom must be a qualifying individual, on Jan. 1 of the taxable year.
- The head of the household and owning title, or partial title, is either 65 years old or older or permanently disabled on Dec. 31 of the year before the taxable year. The property must be the sole dwelling of the person claiming exemption.
- The gross combined income in the household during the year before the taxable year can’t be more than $35,000.
- The combined financial worth of the owner as of Dec. 31 of the year before the taxable year can’t exceed $95,000.
- The Scott County taxes on the property must be current and not delinquent.
Other action
Also during the meeting, the board
- Adopted a new hazard mitigation plan. Frank Kibler of the LENOWISCO Planning District said the district has been working with a national hazard mitigation consultant for the last year to update the districtwide plan.
- The plan allows participating localities to apply for certain grants for mitigation projects.
- Approved enterprise zone tax incentive grants for three companies in the county. Grant payments were as follows: $36,296.36 to Tempur-Sealy, $36,256.19 to VFP and $1,669.44 to Photogenius. Mann said the program gives companies an incentive to invest more in the county.
- Discussed the speed limit in East Carters Valley. Starnes said a citizen recently reached out to her with concerns about people speeding on the road. One small section of the road has a 25 mph limit, and the citizen requested two additional speed limit signs, one in each direction.
VDOT representative Joseph Mullins declined the request, stating in an email that the section of roadway is too small to warrant additional signage. The board asked Starnes to contact the sheriff’s office and request more patrols in the area.
- Gave County Attorney Sally Kegley authority to advertise for a public hearing to repeal the county’s emergency ordinance, which was put in place in response to COVID-19.
Kegley said she would advertise for the public hearing after Virginia’s state of emergency expires.