GATE CITY — Last year the pandemic put a hold on numerous events in Scott County. But in 2021, that won’t be the case.
Duffield Daze is the yearly summer event that takes place around Labor Day Weekend. It was largely scaled back in 2020, but now Vickie Day and Mary Carter are prepared to continue the town’s biggest event of the year.
“The event was started mainly for family and friends to get together at Labor Day,” Day said to the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. “We have music, we have a parade and classic cars and tractors. It’s just a time for families to get together. It’s for our small community, but it’s a good thing to try to draw people in there.”
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Duffield Daze, which was founded in 1981 by Kenny Fannon. The free event also features live music, a tractor pull and lawn mower pull, logging competitions, inflatables, fireworks and more. The celebration will be held Sept. 3-5.
However, Duffield Daze isn’t the only event that has returned.
This year, events including Run the Tunnel, the High Knob Music Festival and the Dungannon Kayak Race were held. More events are on the way. Railroad Day at Natural Tunnel State Park is July 17, the Carter Fold will reopen on Aug. 28, and the Scott County Fair will return Aug. 25-29.
On Saturday, Gate City will host its “We’re Still Standing” events. The Movie in the Park is scheduled at Grogan Park at 3 p.m. with a showing of “The Sandlot” at 9 p.m. Live music will also return this weekend with performances from the tribute bands Hootie and the Brofish and Matchbox 2.0.
Scott County has also seen growth in more than just events.
During the BOS meeting on Wednesday, Tourism Director Pam Cox said she expects to see new cabin rental construction as well as tiny homes and yurts added to the county. She also said her team has started tourist surveys that will continue through December. Those surveys so far, she said, have shown that the average tourist stays for four-plus days and spends more than $500 in Scott County.
“(The surveys) will help us decide where we want to spend our money and what other things do we need to provide to folks who come to Scott County. … Maybe we’ll learn what folks want after these surveys are complete.”