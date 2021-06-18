KINGSPORT — Parting is such sweet sorrow for Corps Officers Joe and Jayne May of the Salvation Army. After four years of serving the Greater Kingsport community, the couple will move to Charleston, West Virginia, for their new appointment as area commanders effective June 20.
Joe, Jayne, and their three children arrived in Kingsport in June 2017 and have since formed an affectionate bond with the area.
“Our relationship with this city has always been very good,” said Jayne.
The Mays will leave many of the Salvation Army’s programs stronger than they found them. Joe believes the organization’s services to the unhoused community, including daily noontime meals and an emergency shelter, have made the biggest impact during their time in Kingsport.
Last year, the Salvation Army served 39,573 meals through its community kitchen — a particularly impressive feat considering the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus forced many nonprofit agencies in the area to close their doors, leaving unhoused people — “the most vulnerable in our community”— in a dire situation. Yet, the Salvation Army remained intact.
“There were a few weeks when we were the only agency in town able to feed people. We never stopped. I think that’s what we’re proudest of: Through all of COVID, none of our services stopped. We were still here.”
In fact, the worship center gained three families over the course of the pandemic. A Christian organization, the Salvation Army holds worship services every Sunday, as well as Bible school for children in the summer.
“Through our character- building programs with young people,” Joe explained, “we try to instill in them a different vision of opportunity to help break the generational poverty cycle.”
Jayne’s eyes lit up at the mention of the youth outreach program. Her office door is adorned with drawings from the many children she has worked with over the past four years. She laughed and pointed to a picture of a little girl pinned to a bulletin board.
“Gosh, if you don’t love that kid. ... We truly are a family here.”
This is a transitional time for the Mays in many ways, as their youngest child just graduated from high school. In addition to the move, the couple are also experiencing the complicated emotions of “empty nesting.”
“It’s a hard move,” said a teary-eyed Jayne, “but it’s not without its excitement, and it’s not without its joy, and it’s not without its hope of what exciting things are going to continue in Kingsport.”
Capts. Aaron and Rebecca Abrams will replace the Mays as leaders of the Salvation Army’s Greater Kingsport division on Father’s Day.
Jayne’s advice to the Abrams: “Let people help you. There are a lot of people who are ready to stand by them and give them all the support that they need. I would just advise them to be themselves.”