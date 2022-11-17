KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday.
They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
The Santa Train will make its 80th annual run on Saturday, and literally tons of food and gifts had to be packed so they can be given out along the way.
“There’s not one person who walks away from the Santa Train without getting the spirit of Christmas,” said Angela Costa, senior community investment analyst for CSX. “Service is in our DNA at CSX.”
George and Jennifer Wallace of Haysi, Virginia, volunteered for the packing party for the first time but have long been at the Haysi stop for the train. He said his mother, 91, says she has seen every Santa Train since the first one in 1943.
“The train has come to our area all my life. I’m 61,” the husband said, wearing an elf hat. “We bring our grandchildren now.” The Haysi stop, No. 5, is set for 8:07 a.m., and the train is to arrive in Kingsport, the 14th stop, at about 2:58 p.m.
Toys and other items loaded onto a Food City trailer and food loaded onto box trucks will go on the CSX train Thursday. It will travel to Kentucky and retrace the route back to Kingsport on Saturday.
Volunteer workers ranged from the Wallaces to beauty pageant winners and Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, as well as Tiffany Porter of Gray, a Southwest Virginia native who has volunteered for the packing party about eight years and in 2017 launched the Gloves for Love Project on social media.
Since then, she’s donated about 50,000 pairs of gloves donated from Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee, including about 8,000 pairs this year.
“People sent them to me,” Porter said. “I used the power of social media.” In addition to people shipping them to her, she also picked up a minivan full from Kentucky this year.
Called the world’s largest Santa parade at 110-miles, the Santa Train is a joint effort of CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls.
Each year, except for a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Train has traveled from near Pikeville, Kentucky, to Kingsport on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
It originally was a 1943 gesture of Kingsport merchants to thank folks along the way for shopping in the Model City. People in that time of passenger rail service were able to get tickets to ride the train to Kingsport, do their holiday shopping and then go back home.
Over the years, the tradition grew away from a passenger excursion instead to give out free gifts to folks along the way. The Santa Train also has hosted famous guests ranging from Naomi and later Wynonna Judd to Ricky Skaggs and Amy Grant.
However, Santa will be the only celebrity riding the rails this weekend since the decision to resume the train ride was not announced until late September, following an August announcement the train for the third year would be replaced by events at Food City stores in the region.
The Santa Train is to make 14 stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee, distributing more than 15 tons and $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy, toys and gifts to thousands of people. Put another way, Costa said 6,000 to 8,000 items would be distributed at each stop, including backpacks already packed in addition to the plastic totes of items packed on Wednesday.
The afternoon of the Santa Train, Centennial Park at 245 E. Main St. in downtown Kingsport will come alive with Santa’s Depot from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Presented by Appalachian Power, CSX, the Kingsport Chamber and Food City, the event will offer children, as supplies allow, an official Santa’s Depot activity passport when they arrive at the event. Sponsored booths and activities include free hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, cards for Santa, airbrush holiday tattoos and coloring books.
Also, the event will offer live reindeer and a chance for children to sit in Santa’s sleigh, take selfies with Centennial Park’s Santa sculpture and enjoy other holiday photo opportunities.
All activities are free to children.
“Due to expected crowd size, we cannot guarantee that each child will get to participate in every activity, but we can promise a magical day and a visit from Santa himself” said Lara Potter of Visit Kingsport.
Santa and his elves encourage attendees to share their pictures on social media using #SantasDepotKPT.
Santa also reminded all attendees that he’ll be watching to see who stays on his “nice list” by following the rules:
• Only once activity passport is allowed per child.
• Activities and treats are for children only.
• Be kind.
• Be patient.
• Share.
• Enjoy the event.
Special Christmas performances will begin at 1 p.m. At about 3 p.m., the Santa Train will make its final stop in Kingsport. Santa will disembark the train and head to the Santa’s Depot Stage to wish the Kingsport crowd a Merry Christmas.
Event sponsors are Appalachian Power, CSX, Food City, Visit Kingsport, Kingsport Chamber, The High Road Agency, Mattern & Craig, Healthy Kingsport, City of Kingsport, Premier Homes & Properties, Cumberland Marketing and the Y.E.L.L. Mayor’s Youth Council.