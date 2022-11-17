KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday.

They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.

Angela Costa

Angela Costa, dressed warmly Wednesday for the Santa Train 2022 packing party. She is senior community involvement analyst for CSX.
Jennifer and George Wallace

Jennifer Wallace of Haysi, Virginia, in the red signs up as a volunteer standing next to her husband, George Wallace.
Tiffany Porter

Tiffany Porter, one of the Santa Train packing volunteers at the Food City on Eastman Road Wednesday evening and night.

