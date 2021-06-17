CHURCH HILL — A proposed ordinance that would eliminate Church Hill’s strong mayor style of government in favor of a full-time city administrator was presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
On the advice of City Attorney William Phillips, however, the measure wasn’t discussed or considered.
Alderman Kathy Christian, who introduced the ordinance, said she will attempt to get it on the agenda for the BMA’s July 20 meeting.
Christian said the ordinance is in response to the complaints filed against Mayor Dennis Deal last month by two city employees alleging that during a May 25 staff meeting Deal threatened to shoot city employees and himself during an angry outburst.
Deal told the Times News last week that those allegations are false and that others who attended that meeting would attest to that.
The employee statements were taken by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and then presented to Attorney General Dan Armstrong for review. Armstrong told the Times News last week that while the allegations were “disturbing,” there are no criminal charges available based on the accusations.
“The ordinance has to be published”
On Tuesday, the BMA approved the second and final reading of the 2021-22 budget, after which Deal called for a motion to adjourn.
At that point, Christian stated she had an ordinance she would like to propose, and the measure was distributed to the other board members and Phillips.
Phillips noted, however, that the ordinance wasn’t properly advertised and placed on the agenda and, therefore, couldn’t be considered.
Christian disputed Phillips’ assessment and stated that she had been advised by University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service consultant Pat Hardy, who helped her draft the ordinance. Christian said she was advised by Hardy that the ordinance could be presented to the BMA at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’m afraid that’s not correct,” Phillips said. “The ordinance has to be published, have two readings. It has to be on the agenda.”
Philips noted that it could be added to the agenda by a unanimous vote of the BMA, but the board couldn’t voted on the ordinance because there was no public notice that it was going to be on the agenda.
“It is in the best interest of the city of Church Hill”
Christian told the Times News after Tuesday’s meeting that the purpose of the ordinance is to change the strong mayor form of government to a city administrator form of government to protect city employees.
The ordinance would eliminate the mayor’s power to hire and fire and place the day-to-day operation of the town under the control of a city administrator, who then answers to the full BMA.
“I have spoken to the employees, and it is in the best interest of the city of Church Hill, as well as its citizens and its employees,” Christian said. “I have spoken to employees who say if there’s not something done, they’re out. We can’t afford to lose key staff in Church Hill.”
Christian added, “Before I was elected, I have talked to former employees, I’ve talked to current employees, I talked to private citizens, who all have issues and stories. My heart is for employees who dread coming to work.”
City Recorder Josh Russell gave a statement to the HCSO alleging that during a May 25 meeting about repair costs at the swimming pool Deal became “belligerent” to five employees in the meeting.
Russell further stated, “Dennis said, ‘I’m pissed. I shouldn’t be here. This is becoming a full-time job. I should get a gun, shoot you all, and then shoot myself.’ After work, I called Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and reported the incident.”
The second HCSO statement, which was made by Public Works employee Mike Seal, mirrored Russell’s statement.
The Times News contacted Deal last week and read him the threatening quote that was attributed to him in the HCSO statements.
“That is not true,” Deal said. “That’s nothing but pure gossip, and that’s the only comment I have. Totally false. … It’s not true, and there’s witnesses to prove that’s not true.”
KTN: Can you tell us what happened?
Deal: “That’s the only comment I’m making. No comment. What you just said is totally false — 100%.”