BRISTOL, Va. — You could say Honey Rodgers is stuck in 1933.
The owner of the former post office building at 100 Piedmont Ave. has diligently searched for furniture and decor from the ’30s to adorn the rooms and walls of the giant structure built in 1933. Light pink, velvet chairs line part of the bridal suite. Even a painting of a 1930s bride welcomes guests into the room.
“It’s been hard to find things from that era,” Rodgers said, walking into the room ready to host its next bridal party.
But more than filling it with the decade’s memorabilia, Rodgers aims to flood the building with events, good times and “something different” for the community to enjoy.
“We are a family-run business,” Rodgers said. “We just really wanted to bring something different to a building that was already here and turn it into something that made sense for this area.”
The trinity of Old Post 33
Rodgers opened Old Post 33 in August of last year. The building is now home to Old Post’s three-part business: a wedding and event space, a speakeasy and a small boutique.
Rodgers, 47, relocated to Bluff City with her husband and kids three years ago from the Lone Star State. The family was in search of a family-friendly atmosphere around the start of the pandemic, she said, which led her to Northeast Tennessee.
“We were trying to get away from the bigger population of Fort Worth, Texas. We wanted to get away from the traffic and the crazy. We looked at a house in Oak Ridge but decided it was still a lot of population there.
“I just randomly found this house for sale by owner. We bought it sight unseen over photos and videos. We fell in love. We were really just blessed. It was just a meant-to-be situation for us.”
Her two high school-aged children now attend Sullivan East, going from a much larger school system to one she says has an abundance of small-town charm.
“My only regret is that I didn’t raise all my kids here,” said Rodgers, who has two older children in addition to her two youngest. “The faculty and administration (at East) loves those kids. That’s something they didn’t get in Texas because they were a number. My oldest two graduated with almost 2,000 kids in their graduating class. My daughter, who is a senior this year, is graduating with about 120 kids. So when we came here, it was a little bit of a culture shock. She knew everybody by the first day. But she loves it.”
Rodgers can relate. She went from operating a photography studio in a large city to running Old Post 33 in a community she said has astounded her with kindness.
“We’ve had an overwhelmingly warm welcome,” Rodgers said. “When I had the med spa, I had neighbors. No one spoke to me. We were never welcomed. We have been really welcomed here. Other businesses have brought me flowers and little surprises. They want to network. That welcome mat has been really well-used. I thought it was so gracious of this community. I’m not here to step on anyone’s toes. I’m here to see how we can network together.”
Rodgers aims to host weddings and large events in the building’s expansive 8,500-square-foot main level.
The top floor includes ample space for bridal and groom parties, where Rodgers said she hopes happy couples find enough of a “blank canvas” to tailor the space to their special day. Large windows overlooking downtown cover the groom’s suite, while two areas with subtle pink furniture await a bridal party. A neon sign with the “Mean Girls” movie quote “You’re, like, really pretty” hangs above the line of chairs set in front of a row of mirrors.
The 7,700-square-foot basement of the building serves as Speakeasy 33, with a main entrance as well as a side door. The room includes a 30-foot bar, tables, a stage, a lounge area and more. So far, the speakeasy has hosted game nights, musical performances, teen night events and more.
“This seems to be everybody’s favorite spot in the building,” she said.
It was also the space her husband initially wanted to turn into a sports bar. But Rodgers had other plans.
“I said, ‘This needs to be different,’ ” she recalled. “ ‘This needs to be a speakeasy.’ It just had a different vibe to me. It’s been important to bring different in here — trying to bring horn bands, trying to bring jazz and trying to do different things than everyone else. I didn’t want to step on any other businesses’ toes, and this was just different. And I wanted to do different. That was important to me.”
It’s new to Bristol but also to Rodgers.
Before moving to Bluff City, Rodgers was in the military and later went to school where she studied photography, which led to her photography studio. From there, she earned her esthetician license and received a laser medicine certification and ran a med spa. But a relocation to the Volunteer State also led to another change in careers.
“It just didn’t speak to me anymore,” Rodgers said, thinking back to her decision not to continue her med spa business in Tennessee. “I didn’t feel a need for me to do that here. And I thought, ‘What does this area need?’ I am an entrepreneur (at) heart and decided I wanted to do something, but what did that look like? What did that vision look like?”
For Rodgers, it’s part wedding venue and event center, part laidback hangout.
“We have different music in here, very eclectic music,” Rodgers said of the speakeasy. “We’d love to bring a more steady amount of jazz and blues. But we’ve had eclectic music here. We want it to appeal to everybody and make everyone feel welcome here because that’s how we feel.”
Part of the theme of the speakeasy, she said, is a chance at in-person interaction.
“It’s trying to dial it back and unplug and just engage with people,” Rodgers said of the speakeasy. “With COVID, we got lost in that. We have forgotten how to engage with people. I think it’s better to have a place where there is music in the background playing, but mostly people are here to just talk, socialize and have something that’s different. We have a lot of groups and couples go back (into the lounge area) and talk and hang out for hours. I feel like that’s what’s kind of been missing. We want to bring that back.”
Though most of the building offers a glimpse back to other ways of the past, Old Post’s recent wedding events have offered an unorthodox wedding schedule each month.
Each month, the venue has hosted a day of multiple weddings, offering brides a chance at a smaller-scale wedding with the offerings of more traditional weddings.
“They are kind of a different spin on weddings,” Rodgers said. “We have five in one day. They get the full experience of a wedding compacted into an hour and a half. So you don’t miss out on a wedding or photos or a reception, champagne toast or dance. This is great for people who have a smaller budget or just don’t want to invite a ton of people.
“It’s also an opportunity to have a beautiful wedding upstairs that’s not watered down. There is nothing wrong with going to the justice of (the peace), but if they want something more than that, they have an opportunity here.”
Other sections of the building have also found new life, such as the former postmaster’s office that now serves as Boutique 33, with local vendor-made items surrounding a large vault from days past.
“We were trying to figure out what to do with that space,” Rodgers said. “Nothing was really coming together for me, idea-wise. We didn’t have a need for a large office. But we did a pop-up market over the holidays and decided to keep it (in that space).
“About 99% of it is from local vendors. We try to cater to brides. We have things for brides and grooms. So if someone is having a wedding here, they can pop in and get a few items. It’s been a sort of side feature to the building. It allows additional businesses to come through, too.”
The three-fold business — the event portion, boutique and speakeasy — is a trio Rodgers hopes serves as more than just the latest venture in the old building. She strives to make Old Post 33 a staple in the Twin City.
“I want them to be able to come in here and say, ‘This is what we needed to have happen in this building. This makes sense.’ I want it to be a staple. I want people to come in and say, ‘I can’t believe this has been here the whole time and I’ve missed out.’ ”
The old post
Rodgers was at neighboring Blackbird Bakery when she first noticed the colossal former post office structure, with its huge columns and large marble stairs. That’s when she asked what she’s since heard countless times.
I thought, ‘What is this? And why is it empty?’ ” she said. “When I walked in, my husband asked, ‘What are you going to do with this big building?’ I told him it needs to be an event center. It just spoke to me.”
The 90-year-old building is just under 23,000 square feet sprawling over three stories. Though Rodgers has transformed it into a three-part business, the building has retained its classic character, an aspect that was key to Rodgers’ vision for the old post office.
“(The final look of Old Post 33) really does honor the building, I think,” Rodgers said. “That was important to me, to keep with the beauty of the building and let it speak for itself and not bring in too many modern things. I didn’t want to turn it into something brand new and shiny. I wanted it to be old but still have something new in it.”
But what connects the rooms upstairs, Rodgers said, is her favorite part of the entire building.
The slender hallway between the areas includes slots along the right side at eye-level. Rodgers said the slots served as a war-era security measure that allowed employees to keep watch on the goings-on in the old post office, which often kept cash in its vaults.
“(For) an employee who would walk this hallway,” Rodgers explained, “this was their surveillance system. There’s a ladder that goes to another hallway just underneath it. There are slats here where you can look into the next room. So someone would walk it, and he would peek in on the postal workers. It was during World War II, so they were probably on edge. My favorite part of the building is this hallway.”
Post office employees and citizens looking to send off their mail weren’t the only inhabitants of the building.
The structure served as a post office until the ’90s, Rodgers said. The Army National Guard later took it over as its armory headquarters until it moved to a new facility. It later become a culinary arts school, followed by a few restaurants and, most recently, a comedy venue.
“They had walls everywhere,” Rodgers said of the signs of the building’s past when it served as an Army headquarter. “You’ll see divots in the floor where they had walls up.”
Most impressive, she said, the floors and windows are original in the 90-year-old building.
“I would love for everyone to have the same love for the history of this building,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s incredible the floors and windows are original to the 1930s. It’s pretty much intact. There have been very few changes throughout the years. I think that’s pretty impressive.”
As the building forges into its last decade before hitting the 100-year mark, Rodgers aims to take on the challenges brought on by the colossal structure on Piedmont — and its many adventures.
“I want people to come in and have a wedding and walk away, not only thinking they had a great time, but that they had something different and they couldn’t have gotten that somewhere else,” Rodgers said. “I want people to leave an event and say, ‘Well, that was cool.’ I love finding something every day I can offer to other people and have a business that is evolving and growing every day.
“I love that it has a different energy. Every day brings me something totally different.”