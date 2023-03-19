BRISTOL, Va. — You could say Honey Rodgers is stuck in 1933.

Old Post 33 is located on Piedmont Avenue. The wedding and event venue is also home to a speakeasy and boutique, all inside the former post office building on the Virginia side of downtown.

The owner of the former post office building at 100 Piedmont Ave. has diligently searched for furniture and decor from the ’30s to adorn the rooms and walls of the giant structure built in 1933. Light pink, velvet chairs line part of the bridal suite. Even a painting of a 1930s bride welcomes guests into the room.

Honey Rodgers has brought Old Post 33 to life with its speakeasy, event and wedding space and Boutique 33 all while keeping its history intact.
Honey Rodgers aims to offer ‘something different’ to the Bristol community.
The main level of Old Post 33 includes ornate iron work reminiscent of the building’s post office past, with charm that lends itself to events and weddings.
The upstairs bridal suite offers downtown views of Bristol and space for a bride and her closest friends and family.
The expansive basement serves as Speakeasy 33, with a bar, lounge and stage.
Boutique 33 includes many locally made goods all in the former postmaster's office.
Small slots in the upstairs hallway offer a glimpse into 1930s security measures.
