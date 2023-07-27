Doug Smith, construstion manager with Cordell Construction, left, talks about the new Sullivan County Jail, while Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, left, and Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey, middle, listen.
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Jail is more than halfway completed and on track to be open by its estimated completion date.
“We’re about at the 50% point of what’s going in the building is already in there,” Doug Smith, construction manager for Codell Construction, said. “Closer to 60%.”
Smith said upcoming construction includes a connector between the old Sullivan County Jail and the new jail, which will also house some administrative offices, a kitchen and a laundry room, as well as the new jail’s sally port.
The new $90 million jail is expected to be completed by March 2025. Construction began last year.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Sullivan County Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey conducted a tour of the new building Thursday morning. The tour comes as several of the pre-fabricated jail cells have been placed in the facility.
Once completed, the jail will hold 600 beds with an additional 200 beds available for use, Smith said.
There has been one delay so far. As foundations were being placed, builders were hindered by some rock that lay underneath the soil and it delayed the project by three months, Smith said.
Once completed, the jail will sit two stories high. Jail cells will hold two prisoners each and include beds, a table, two chairs and a toilet.
In some areas, there will be openings to let bring in some natural light. In the middle of the jail will be a control room, manned by corrections officers who will be able to monitor all quadrants, night and day. Smith said there will be cameras throughout the facility.
The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s and an annex opened later in an attempt to ease overcrowding. The two facilities combined are certified to house 619 inmates. But the county has seen hundreds more prisoners come in, exceeding the limits and causing overcrowding.
Two years ago, Sullivan County took out an $80 million bond for the jail and plans to use $10 million more in federal funds on the project.
Venable said Thursday that because of inflation and rising costs in construction, he could see the jail exceeding the $90 million figure, but he said the county is taking steps to mitigate the cost.
Venable said after the tour he was glad to see the progress being made on the jail.
“To see it at this point, from the inside is amazing,” Venable said. “I’m so happy we made the decisions we did. We went to a few jails in Georgia, but this is a step above. It’s state of the art.”