BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Jail is more than halfway completed and on track to be open by its estimated completion date.

“We’re about at the 50% point of what’s going in the building is already in there,” Doug Smith, construction manager for Codell Construction, said. “Closer to 60%.”

DSC_5472.JPG

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, left, points out some features to Construction Manager Doug Smith at the new Sullivan County Jail being constructed.

The new $90 million Sullivan County Jail is more than halfway constructed and is expected to open by March 2025.
DSC_5462.JPG

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable looks out at the construction of the new Sullivan County Jail on the second floor of the facility.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you