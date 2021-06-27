ROGERSVILLE — New Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Col. Michael Manning hosted an open house in which visitors had an opportunity to see him in action.
It was more of a working open house because in between greeting visitors and offering cookies, Manning also worked the phone and filled out papers to get veterans overdue military benefits.
“Today was just a meet-and-greet open house, not just for veterans, but the community, to come on in and see how we can help,” Manning said. “Anybody we can get in here, they get the word out. In the last month, that’s probably what I’ve done most, is just pass my card out to veterans. They get the word out to other veterans, and people come in.”
Manning added, “They’re still hesitant to ask for help, but once they get in here and we have a conversation, usually we start going down the path of, ‘OK, how can I help you?’ ”
Most often, veterans are seeking compensation because they’ve never filed a claim with the VA, Manning said.
Veterans often don’t realize that they are eligible for compensation, or they’re hesitant because they served only a couple of years and they believe others need it more.
One goal in hosting Thursday’s open house was to inform all veterans regardless of when or how long they served they need to see him and find out what benefits they are due.
“Still hesitant to come in”
In just his first month as VSO, Manning has been surprised by the number of World War II and Korean War veterans he’s seen who have never filed for benefits from the VA.
“We’ve had two (WWII veterans) family members come in and file on their behalf because they couldn’t get in here,” Manning said. “Korean War veterans as well. I’ve talked to a couple. One yesterday (Wednesday), same thing. Had never filed a claim. So we sat down and filed a claim right then.”
Those WWII and Korean War veterans were seeking disability benefits for hearing loss, tinnitus, and one was for back and knee injuries.
But the lion’s share of vets seeking Manning’s assistance are from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past 18 years.
“Those, unfortunately, are still hesitant to come in,” he added. “One of the commissioners, I won’t mention his name, but he is a veteran of those wars and he needs to come back in, sit down and file some additional claims. He did one, but they don’t realize that hearing is a huge one right now with the military.
“Most of us have experienced some kind of hearing loss, and we just don’t realize it.”
He added, “All it takes is coming in and filing a claim, and then it will be a followup with the medical professional. That will determine if they’re disability rated or not. But it starts with a conversation.”
Manning praised longtime VSO assistant Brandee Smith, who has helped him hit the ground running in his first month and begin making a difference.
In the past month, they’ve filed claims for a couple of veterans who have already made their medical appointments and those records have been submitted to the VA.
“It takes a little longer for the VA to actually make a determination for benefits or not,” Manning said. “I haven’t seen those come back yet. But just claims we’ve filed I’ve seen veterans come in here and go, ‘I already have an appointment, I’ve already been in, scheduled it, and come back, so I just wanted to follow up with you.’ ”
“I’m sure the veterans won’t miss a lick”
Former VSO Danny Breeding, who retired in 2020, happened to stop in for the open house while the Times News was there. Breeding and Manning were surprised with an impromptu award ceremony presided over by American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins.
Breeding was awarded an American Legion pin recognizing his service in the Vietnam War as well as a Purple Heart, and Manning received pins recognizing his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Gulf War, along with a Purple Heart pin.
Breeding said he wasn’t there looking over the shoulder of his successor in the VSO office.
“I don’t think I need to,” Breeding said. “I think he’s very capable. Brandee Smith is still on board to help him out like she did me. I’m sure the veterans won’t miss a lick here in the county.”