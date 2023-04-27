A fire truck broke through a ribbon Thursday and the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department’s newest station at Indian Springs officially opened.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Tony Ponder, treasurer of the Greater Indian Springs Community Chest, said.
The new fire station brings fire service to an underserved area that had been trying to address the situation for years. But community members and local businesses gathered together to help make the dream a reality.
The cost of the building was around $450,000, Ponder said. Without the help of the community, it could have been close to $1 million.
Blountville-based JA Street & Associates helped donate time, talent and treasure to make it happen. At the same time, the neighboring church of Cassidy Methodist Church donated the land to the fire department for a long-term lease.
The fire station includes a day space, a bunk room and a community room.
Jerry Fleenor, treasurer for the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department, said the timing was perfect for the new fire station.
“It just kind of fell into place this year or the last couple of years,” he said.
He said the fire department was on the verge of retiring an old fire truck and bringing in a new one. But with the fire station open, the fire department was able to keep both trucks. The old one has been stationed at Indian Springs.
“If this hadn’t of happened, this truck would have just been sold and the equipment would have been transferred to the new truck,” he said.
The Sullivan County Commission also stepped up and approved buying new equipment to outfit the Indian Springs fire truck.
“It’s a whole more of a station than we ever thought it would be,” Fleenor said.
Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bruce Wilson thanked all those who helped make the station happen.
“We couldn’t have done it without you all,” he said.