BLOUNTVILLE — If you fly out of Tri-Cities Airport anytime from now until mid-May, security officials ask you arrive two hours before your scheduled departure.
That extra time is to allow time for the completed installation of the computed tomography X-ray equipment and initial operation of the new carry-on luggage scanning equipment.
What's more, if you overpack you carry-on luggage going the new scanning equipment, you likely will be asked to check the item since the machine is designed to take only up to the size allowed by airlines for carry-on items.
In addition, you should put smaller items at the bottom of the plastic bin in which items go through the scanning machine.
Ultimately, officials said the new-and-improved scanning equipment for passenger carry-on luggage at Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville — and more than 400 passenger airports across the nation — should make security checkpoint waiting lines go faster.
The CT technology is the same thing used in the medical profession to get better views than one-dimensional X-rays, and the machines going in at Tri-Cities are made by a company that also makes medical CT machines.
In addition, the new technology is touted as making the jobs of Transportation Security Administration or TSA officers easier and more efficient.
WHY THE UPGRADE?
Most importantly, the CT technology long used for checked luggage allows security officers to get a three-dimensional or 3-D image of carry-on items. It helps find prohibited things like firearms, knives and explosives, said Mark Howell and Gervais Joubert, TSA spokesmen for the Southeast region.
"We have an evolving enemy. New threats come up," Howell said. The equipment, which upgrades flags for shapes and density readings that could indicate a forbidden item, will be paired with existing body-image scanners.
The federal government formed the TSA to take over airport security from the airlines after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
"We're installing a new one weekly," Howell said of the units, which vary from location to location but are smaller than older CT units. Airport getting the CT scanners include ones serving Knoxville, Chattanooga, Asheville and Atlanta, as well as Nashville and Memphis.
Outfitting all 440 U.S,. passenger airports will take about 10 more years, Howell said. Nashville already has a full contingency of the new CT machines, while McGee-Tyson Airport serving Knoxville has three and is adding a fourth one.
"It meets all the airline carry-one specifications," Howell said.
The TSA has almost completed installation of two new computed tomography or CT X-ray scanners at the security checkpoint of Tri-Cities Airport, identified by the federal government as TRI.
One was expected to be in operation as early as Thursday afternoon and the second by Monday afternoon, May 8, the delay giving time for installation of the second unit and to be sure the first new one is operating properly before replacing the second one.
GETTING A LOOK AT THE NEW EQUIPMENT
The TSA gave local reporters a pre-operational view of the new CT machine at Tri-Cities made by from Massachusetts-based Analogic Corp. and still being installed Thursday morning.
The video screen was not yet in operation and a video or image of it is classified if it were operating, but a video of a screening that is declassified from Analogic is attached to the online version of this article.
The new CT scanners will be used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage in the security checkpoint.
CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag. A TSA officer can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on-screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s contents, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks that are required.
"You can turn the weapon around and actually see it," Joubert said.
When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food.
The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel but to ask a TSA officer for assistance.
Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.
WHAT ABOUT MY GUITAR OR TREE SAW?
Recently at the Nashville airport, a question came up about guitars, which are too big but can be inspected manually. The same goes for most strollers, other larger musical instruments, child car seats, golf clubs and other allowed items.
"You can keep your laptop" in carry-on luggage, said TSA spokesman Joubert, a former journalist-turned-TSA officer before he went into training as a TSA spokesman.
"It's a better tool. It's a more thorough search," Joubert said. "We can see inside the bag almost as you're opening it."
For instance, Howell said that a knife an angle may appear flat, while a gun may look like a rectangle — until the view is manipulated to be from another angle.
"That flat line now becomes an image that looks like a knife," Howell said.
He said most instances of a gun or knife are unintended, the result of forgetfulness rather than bad intent by a passenger.
Most of the time it's unintended, 99% of the time," Howell said, which former TSA officer Joubert said was true in his experiences.
"Most of the time they'll say they didn't even know they had that gun in the bag," Joubert said.
However, Joubert said TSA officers are puzzled by some items discovered, including one recently at the Knoxville airport that turned out to be a two-foot-long serrated wood saw.
"Someone basically brought in a tree saw," Joubert said.