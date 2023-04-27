BLOUNTVILLE — If you fly out of Tri-Cities Airport anytime from now until mid-May, security officials ask you arrive two hours before your scheduled departure.

That extra time is to allow time for the completed installation of the computed tomography X-ray equipment and initial operation of the new carry-on luggage scanning equipment.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you