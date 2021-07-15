KINGSPORT — There is no shortage of volunteers at First Presbyterian Church.
The church honored eight of its Meals On Wheels workers on Wednesday with Mary Cunningham Volunteer Awards. Starting in the 1970s, Cunningham helped bring the Meals on Wheels initiative to provide food for isolated, incapacitated senior citizens or other disabled persons in the greater Kingsport community. Cunningham has since been remembered for her 40-plus years of service.
“She made this thing what it is today,” said Jon Peters, a member of the Meals on Wheels board of directors. “She cooked and drove and organized, trained and everything. We want to recognize our volunteers, but we also want to remember Mary for what she did.”
FPC recognized Charlie and Loretta Nitschke, Louise Peters, Pam Candle, Lynette Reece and her children, Bonnie Agner, Barbara Wilson and Liza Harmon.
All recognized volunteers have served the Kingsport community for at least 19 years.
Volunteers like Agner and Wilson helped get the program on the road in the ’70s and are still volunteering all these years later.
“Our pastor was wanting to feed the hungry,” Agner, 84, recalled. “The Bible tells us to feed the hungry. There were people in Kingsport who didn’t have food. I became a volunteer and I’m still a volunteer.”
Meanwhile, one volunteer has spent years helping out while juggling other responsibilities. Reece has been a volunteer with Meals On Wheels for 19 years and all the while has helped deliver meals with the help of her nine children.
“What mother has time to do something like this with nine kids?” Peters asked. “So we want to give this award to her and her children. She lets the children take the meals in and the recipients just love it.”
The program is sponsored by United Way to help provide locals with about 230 meals five days a week. The meals are cooked at First Presbyterian and Waverly Road Presbyterian churches and include the help of more than 400 volunteers.
For some, it’s not about hitting the numbers, though — it’s about getting a blessing and giving a blessing.
“I get such a blessing with all these people you meet,” Agner said. “A lot of these people are hungry to see a human being. Most of them live alone. They’re not all destitute people. They aren’t able to make it themselves.
“When I see Jesus Christ, I want to be able to say, ‘I tried to feed the hungry.’ ”