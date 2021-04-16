KINGSPORT — Incumbent Pat Shull and challenger Michael Lathrop each offered their vision and philosophy during a Thursday evening forum, along with reasons why the voters of the Model City should elect them as Kingsport’s next mayor.
The Kingsport Times News hosted its second of two forums Thursday evening at the Kingsport Renaissance Center theater with two of the three candidates running for mayor in attendance. Candidate Brian Woliver could not attend Thursday’s forum due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.
The hour-long forum saw the candidates answer 16 questions with such topics as regionalism, economic development, the homeless situation, partnerships and annexation.
Both candidates agreed on a number of issues — neither is too keen on a magnet project for downtown, neither supports Kingsport committing tax dollars to address the homeless situation and both fully support moving the city’s election to coincide with a national primary or election date.
As for some of the other questions asked during the forum:
WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES?
Lathrop: First and foremost is to be prepared for the changes ahead as we transition out of a very trying time. We should be watching our wallet closely and spending taxpayer money with a renewed sense of stewardship. We need infrastructure improvements and we need to address the homeless situation in a compassionate, fair and equitable way.
Shull: Job one of good government is for the city to take care of its basic mission — to be fiscally disciplined, infrastructure, great schools, putting debt on a declining path. Economic development ... pay attention to that. And quality of life ... we have to maintain the amenities the city offers that are different and unique. I believe in limited government and it’s a shaky path to go down if we ask the city to do more than its basic mission.
SHOULD KINGSPORT PURSUE A MAGNET PROJECT?
Shull: I’m leery of a quick-fix magnet project. It’s one thing for private enterprise to spend its own money and another thing to risk taxpayer money.
Lathrop: A magnet project at this time ... I don’t think it’s prudent for the city to pursue that.
WHAT CAN KINGSPORT DO TO ENTICE DOWNTOWN GROWTH?
Lathrop: We have large business developments all throughout the city and they’ve suffered through difficult and trying times. Any business efforts made as a city has to be made across the entire city. It’s not fair to focus on one particular area.
Shull: Downtown is the heart of a city and our downtown is getting better every day. It’s in a tax advantage opportunity zone and is very attractive to investors.
SHOULD ANNEXATION BY ORDINANCE RETURN?
Shull: I voted on a few annexations and that picked up after I left the board. Maybe we did some too aggressively; there’s pros and cons for annexation. We have annexed out as far as our natural growth has taken us and even if we had it, there’s no need to annex out any further.
Lathrop: I was involved in one of the annexations and that’s how I became a city resident about seven years ago. When I first went through that, I was not a fan. I bought where I thought I was annex-proof. I went to the local meetings, heard an array of promises and I’m not going to armchair quarterback. I’m quite happy, but I did feel deceived and lied to in a lot of ways. We probably don’t need any more annexations.
KINGSPORT’S ROLE IN ADDRESSING THE HOMELESS SITUATION?
Lathrop: It’s not the sort of project the city can provide funding for. I’d like to look at the possibility of offering a small property tax break to residents who donate to those providing services to the homeless.
Shull: Nobody has brought up the other side of coin — downtown business people are not crazy about coming to their business in the morning and walking across a parking lot of needles or finding someone has defecated on their stoop. The city and county do not have the resources to deal with (the mental health and addiction) problem.
SHOULD KINGSPORT HELP FUND A SKIMMER BOAT OR BOONE LAKE?
Shull: Absolutely, and I plan on bringing it to a vote. TVA has given us $800,000 in impact payments and to not give (the Boone Lake Association) $31,250? We’d look chintzy. I’m all for this, and the lake doesn’t touch Kingsport but we do get a benefit from it. It’s a way to show we’re definitely a regional player.
Lathrop: Initially, my thought was no, but I’ve changed my mind to yes. The waterways are a big attraction to the area and we all collectively benefit. Let’s have some compassion for our neighbors. What they’re asking for is a tremendously small sum.
SHOULD KINGSPORT MOVE ITS ELECTION DATE?
Lathrop: We absolutely should move it. Bristol did it, Bluff City did it and we’re the only one who still has it. It costs $35,000 to hold, there’s notoriously low voter turnout. Moving it will save money and we’ll have greater turnout.
Shull: I voted to change it because a provision of this law said we could change it back to the old way we’re doing it now. My rationale is if we combine it with a state or national election we’d have greater turnout.
25 YEARS IN THE FUTURE, ONE BIG WISH FOR KINGSPORT?
Shull: I hope my kids come back to Kingsport to live, that we keep growing and never lose our hometown feel.
Lathrop: I’ve seen and heard so many times that high school-aged kids in Kingsport ... one of their largest aspirations seems to be to leave. We need to fix that and start working hard to make a town we’re not only proud of for ourselves, but the crown jewel of the Tri-Cities 25 years from now.