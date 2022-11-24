KINGSPORT — Today is the big day: Thanksgiving.
If you and your family are lucky enough to be gathered around the table enjoying a hot meal, be thankful. Many families in our community are not.
“What we need people to know is the need just keeps increasing,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram, who along with her husband, Capt. Aaron Abram, serves as a corps officer at Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.
“We’ve seen a 154% increase in need this year over last year. We’ve fed 7,000 more people in our soup kitchen this year (over last year) — and that’s just counting lunches,” she said, “and people are still calling every day needing help.”
With inflation and rising prices affecting everything from rent and utilities to food costs, even those who’ve never sought assistance are looking for help — something the Times News Rescue Fund works to provide each year.
Today, we kick off the Rescue Fund 2022 fundraising campaign. The goal of the annual program is to provide needed food assistance to community households. This year, more than 1,000 families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee will receive grocery gift cards, holiday meals or food boxes from money raised through the Times News Rescue Fund.
“A meal may not seem like much to some people. To others, it’s so much more than just a meal. It’s love and acceptance. It’s the joy of being able to be together, to celebrate the holidays in a way they couldn’t have (without assistance),” said Debbie Salyers, vice president of financial services for the Times News and treasurer of the Rescue Fund, a registered 501(c)(3).
How it works
Like any program of its kind, the success of the Rescue Fund depends on the kindness and generosity of those who support it through their contributions.
“To feed local families, at Thanksgiving and beyond, we rely on the partnership and support of friends like you,” said Aaron Abram. “Your gift means so much for our community, helping neighbors get the food they need — at a time they really need it.”
Tax-deductible donations, which can be made in memory of a loved one, can be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous.
“The Rescue Fund is an excellent opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of those right here in our community,” said Allen Rau, president and CEO of Six Rivers Media, LLC, which owns the Times News.
Every donation — no matter how large or how small — stays right here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Over the next few weeks, the Times News will share stories about some of the families seeking assistance this year.
Last year’s Rescue Fund campaign fell just short of its $60,000 goal. Still, this year’s goal remains at $60,000. Salyers and the Abrams are confident the community will rise to the occasion.
“We live in a great community, and we have a lot of good support. But, as the Salvation Army said, our need is greater than ever now — and we know the people in this community will come through,” Salyers said.
Who it helps
Since 1973, donations to the Rescue Fund have helped provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. Rescue Fund families are screened by social services agencies in Virginia and by the Kingsport Salvation Army in its service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.
This year alone, the Rescue Fund will enable the Salvation Army to distribute 400 grocery gift cards to families in its Angel Tree program, to neighbors needing only food assistance, and to emergency cases that filter in, and 425 grocery gift cards for Christmas Cart families in Scott County. In addition, Of One Accord will receive a donation to help cover the cost of its annual Christmas food boxes.
The donation you make may help someone who goes to your church or who lives a few houses down, or whose child plays with your children on the playground.
“You never know what the next person is going through. Of the 319 families in our Angel Tree program, 200 of them are seeking assistance for the first time. We’re seeing people who have come up on hard times, single moms who are working two jobs and still can’t keep up with the rising cost of food and rent and utilities,” Rebekah Abram said.
“What we sometimes forget is that most of us are one tragedy, one accident, away from going from the ones helping to becoming the ones needing help,” she added.
Though the challenge is great, the Abrams say they are confident the community will come through.
“We’ve never been part of a community like Kingsport, where everyone is so generous and so willing to step up and help those in need,” Rebekah Abram said.
For Salyers and Rau, it’s the same spirit they see each and every year through the Times News Rescue Fund.
“It takes all of us working together to take care of each other and to make a difference for those who are struggling, and that’s the definition of Kingsport,” said Rau. “It’s who we are. It’s who our readers are. We’re just happy to do our part.”
Learn more or donate today at rescuefund.timesnews.net.