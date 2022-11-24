KINGSPORT — Today is the big day: Thanksgiving.

If you and your family are lucky enough to be gathered around the table enjoying a hot meal, be thankful. Many families in our community are not.

Did you know?

• The Times News Rescue Fund, which collects donations from the newspaper’s readers to provide food to local families in need, began in 1973.

• The Times News Rescue Fund is a nonprofit corporation. Its board of directors consists of members of Times News management. The newspaper publishes stories each Christmas season to raise awareness, telling readers about just a few of the hundreds of families served by the effort each year.

• Although the fund bears the name of the newspaper, it belongs to the communities it serves and each and every person who makes a donation, no matter how big or small.

• Applications for assistance are — and have always been — screened by social service organizations, such as the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport or Department of Human Services offices.

• The Rescue Fund serves families in Lee, Scott and Wise counties in Virginia, and the western end of Sullivan County and Hawkins County in Tennessee.