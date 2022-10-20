KINGSPORT — Sales tax continues to increase, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continues in the Model City, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said on Thursday.
“The state of the city is good and it’s good because we have such financial health,” McCartt said.
McCartt made his comments during the annual State of the City address, which was held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. This was the ninth time the State of the City address has been held. It was sponsored by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
During the 90-minute address, McCartt, along with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, talked about the year’s accomplishments and accomplishments yet to come.
“We’re very strong,” McCartt said. “If you look at this year, we were able to finish fiscal year ’22 with $4.2 million more than what we had the previous year.”
He said much of that financial growth presented a mixed bag, though. Some of it was inflation and some of it was a number of vacancies within the city’s staff.
McCartt said the city was able to put the $4 million into the fund balance, which brought it up to $24 million.
The city then was able to take $3.5 million out of the fund balance to pay for some capital projects, he said.
“Our goal by the end of this fiscal year is to bring that back up to $22 million,” McCartt said. “That’s a very healthy range for us.”
Long term, the goal is to increase the fund balance while also being good stewards of the money, he said.
Even with the tremendous growth, McCartt said citizens still may wonder, why raise taxes this year then?
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a 12-cent tax increase in June. The reason was because the city needed the money to shore up vacancies and churn the city was seeing as more people left in order to find better-paying jobs.
The city put 100% of the tax increase into employee pay and benefits, he said, in order to keep employees, make the city more attractive to jobseekers and to remain competitive in the market.
Sales tax, though, keeps growing past city projections, which has been a surprise.
“We’ve had major growth in our city and that’s impressive,” McCartt said.
The increase has happened because of inflation, cities now collecting online sales tax, industries reinvesting into their facilities and growth of the city’s population.
Other investments the city plans to make include a new Kingsport Justice Center and continuing capital projects into Kingsport City Schools.
There are plenty of other areas of good news as well, McCartt said.
During a slide presentation, he highlighted several projects and investments the city has made through the course of the year, along with several upcoming projects, including Brickyard Park, Cement Hill and the Main Street revitalization.
Several highlights over the past year included the opening of the new Moonshiner’s Delight trail at Bay’s Mountain, the opening of the skate park, awards given to the city and city employees and the naming of the Kingsport Carousel as one of the Nicest Places in America and being featured on the “Today Show.”
Another highlight of the presentation included Shull giving a key to the city to former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips.