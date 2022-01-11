KINGSPORT — If you live in the Model City and don’t have all your planned piles of leaves to the curb for vacuum pickup, your deadline has been extended.
That means bulk leaf collections by the city will continue through the end of January instead of ending on Friday, as originally planned, thanks to the recent wintry weather.
Some grounds maintenance workers in the Streets and Sanitation Department were working Tuesday in the Lynn Garden area on Truxton Drive, using a vacuum system that removes leaves from the curbside — with a little help from a rake.
“The city will still collect leaves through the end of the month,” Matthew Lane, city spokesman and communications specialist, said Monday.
Lane attributed the extension to the recent snow and below-freezing temperatures, which may have delayed some homeowners from removing late-falling leaves from their property.
As always, Lane said, the city will continue to pick up bagged leaves and other yard waste throughout the year on approximate collection dates for neighborhoods posted on the city’s website.
The city began its annual bulk leaf collection on Oct. 11.
In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, the city asks that citizens follow four rules:
• Place the leaves within eight feet of the edge of the street but not in the street;
• Refrain from blocking storm drains or neighbors’ driveways with piles of leaves;
• Make sure leaf piles remain accessible by not parking vehicles on top or beside the leaves; and
• Do not include rocks, sticks or other debris in the pile that would damage the large vacuums used for collection.
The city has no set-in-stone days or times for leaf collection but gives a general plan on its website and a call-in Leaf Line.
The city is divided into six zones, with each street being run in that area before moving to the next zone.
Depending on volume and availability of equipment, the general time frame for the free residential service can run as short as a week and up to three weeks during peak season. Each zone will be serviced at least nine times.
“If you bag your leaves, place them with your yard waste and they will be picked up on your regularly scheduled trash and yard waste collection day,” a statement on the website reads.
Normally, the statement says, between 1,800 and 2,000 tons of leaves are collected each year.
The leaves are taken to the city’s demolition landfill, where they are composted. The composted material is used for city projects and sold to the general public.
For more information on where Kingsport’s trucks are working each day, call the Leaf Line at (423) 224-2429 or go online to https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/public-works/sanitation/leaf-line/.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.