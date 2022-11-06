BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together.
McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.
“We need to really focus on connecting with our high schools and our four years,” McCord said, the latter a reference to four-year colleges.
He said dual enrollment opportunities for high school students, who can earn a certification by the time they earn a high school diploma, help jump-start education. And for those who get a two-year or associate’s degree and then transfer to earn a bachelor’s degree, he said a bridge is needed.
As of Wednesday, he had already visited with a half-dozen superintendents, including taking a tour of Sullivan County’s new West Ridge High School, which opened a few miles from the college in August 2021, and Tennessee High in Bristol. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said she toured West Ridge with McCord and is impressed with his efforts to meet with directors and superintendents.
On a broader scope, however, McCord said that while the region has 7,000 to 8,000 juniors and seniors in Northeast’s service area, about 50,000 adults in that same region don’t have a high school diploma or equivalent. That diploma is a foundation for most jobs and most educational opportunities.
“Right now we have more people employed than we ever have in Tennessee. We need to educate them while they are working,” McCord said of the ones without a high school degree, certification or two-year degree who could move up to higher-paying industrial or other jobs. “Our job is to educate. Their (industries’) job is to make stuff.”
He said a big challenge in higher education is a shrinking workforce that needs to be educated while working, as well as a skills gap and a people gap — not enough workers available or willing to do some jobs.
Sometimes, McCord sounds as if he’s still overseeing workforce development for the state of Tennessee, a position “Dr. Commissioner” held for almost four years.
McCord earned a doctorate of education in learning and leadership at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a master of business administration with a concentration in information systems at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and a bachelor of science in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
BY THE NUMBERS
McCord is the seventh permanent president of Northeast, according to school information. The college marked its 50th anniversary in 2016.
McCord’s salary, according to college and Tennessee Board of Regents officials, is $212,608 a year. He also receives the standard presidential benefits that include a housing allowance of $900 a month, a vehicle allowance of $700 a month and an administrative allowance of $4,000 a year, along with standard state benefits including health insurance and retirement.
McCord and his wife, Kingsport native, Eastman employee, and Dobyns-Bennett graduate CeeGee, have three grown children and five grandchildren. The couple met at Georgia Tech.
MCCORD IS THE FACE OF NORTHEAST
McCord said one of the jobs of being Northeast president is to be the face of the school to the general public and community, and making the rounds of speaking at civic clubs and other such community meetings is part of that.
“A big part of my job is to talk about Northeast State,” McCord said, sharing that while helping facilitate an online Sunday school class one of the participants hadn’t muted her microphone and blurted out that if McCord is talking it must be about the college.
“It’s been really, really good,” McCord said of the public’s perception of and interest in the school.
“People really deeply care about Northeast State,” McCord said. “Northeast State is very important to the success of our region.”
McCord said he is pleased that the Beacon Center has found that Northeast’s ROI, short for return on investment, is among the highest of higher education institutions in Tennessee.
He said the school also offers a varied group of programs, including everything from registered nurse and medical tracks, which can lead to teaching and even medical school, and industrial maintenance jobs that pay well with no additional training or education.
He also said the Technical Education Center, the newest major construction on campus geared toward state-of-the-art technology, the RCAM or Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in downtown Kingsport in the Academic Village, and the Aviation Technology program housed in a hangar at the edge of Tri-Cities Airport are a combination unmatched anywhere else in the Volunteer State.
“That collection of assets from an economic development standpoint is outstanding” for workforce development, McCord said.
SPORTS TEAMS, DORMS, AND A FORMER PRESIDENT
While making the rounds on the civic club circuit, McCord said he’s been asked about the possibility of Northeast having a sports team. During interviews for the president’s job, he and the other three finalists were asked about the possibility of dorms at the school.
Neither are the norm for community colleges, although he said neither are outside the realm of possibility. He said a sports team might be more probable than on-campus housing.
He said a sports team for the Northeast Bears, the mascot of the school, someday might include soccer or cross country. The college+ also has a motorsports program but it does not compete in upper level races. E-sports or electronic sports, more of an intramural activity, has proven popular at the school. And Walters State Community College in Morristown has a baseball program.
One of the other finalists for McCord’s new position was Connie Marshall, vice president of academic affairs. She also was the interim president who served after Betthany Bullock resigned following a tenure of slightly more than three years to attend to personal matters.
“Connie and I have known each other for a long time,” McCord said of what he called an excellent working relationship with her.
Bullock was Northeast president during the COVID-19 pandemic and served from January 2019 to March 2022. Preceding her was interim President James King, who followed Janice Gilliam, who resigned after a Faculty Senate and full faculty vote of no confidence.
Asked during his finalist public interview if he was tainted by serving in Gilliam’s administration, McCord said that was not and has never been an issue. He stressed trust and transparency during the interview.
MCCORD LOOKS BACK AND FORWARD
McCord, 55 and originally from the Atlanta area, spent 16 years at Eastman Chemical Co. in positions involving human resources, quality assurance and other managerial roles. Then, he served seven years as vice president of economic and workforce development for Northeast, followed by nearly four years as commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development in the administration of Gov. Bill Lee.
He held that cabinet-level position from January of 2019 until taking over the helm at Northeast. He also once wrote a column for the Kingsport Times News.
As Northeast’s vice president for economic and workforce development from 2012 to 2019, according to a Tennessee Board of Regents news release earlier this year announcing his appointment as president, McCord led the successful operation and expansion of the college’s RCAM and provided administrative leadership for the Kingsport Academic Village, among other responsibilities.
“It’s a huge advantage of having walked in a whole bunch of shoes,” McCord said in an interview seated at conference table near his office. “The two years of the pandemic felt like 20 years.”
He said one of his duties was to oversee the American Job Centers, otherwise known as unemployment offices, and that his operation went from a state with several thousand unemployed to 1 million, which ramped up calls to 100,000 a day.
He said he hopes his part of state government rose to that challenge as best it could and that he believes Northeast can do that not necessarily because of him but because of all those who work for him and the college.
“I believe I was where I was supposed to be for (almost) four years,” McCord said of his time in Nashville. “I believe I’m really where I need to be now.”