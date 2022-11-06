BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together.

McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.

Jeff McCord

Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College

President-election and interim president of Northeast State at E2E 2022

Incoming Northeast State Community College President Jeff McCord, starting Sept. 30, and interim President Connie Marshall are shown at the fifth annual Education to Employment Summit.
Bethany Bullock

Bethany Bullock

