KINGSPORT — If you were in or near the East Stone Drive Lowe’s parking lot Sunday afternoon, you saw a man and dog on a spray can-painted 1979 Buick LeSabre with a nearly 13-foot tall platform built atop it.
It turns out musician Timothy “Timmy” McNew gave an impromptu concert as his dog, Red, looked at the crowd. The Abingdon man said he is heading to Florida, where he spent part of his early years, and stopped in the lot a while — after which a crowd gathered.
A reporter for the Kingsport Times News missed McNew’s concert but interviewed him afterward.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll play for you all,’ ” McNew said Sunday afternoon, describing himself as a lead and rhythm guitar player for rock ’n’ roll and Christian rock. His car advertises free rock music.
He performs from a secondary platform reached by a ladder from the main platform on the car.
He had a two-gallon bucket with money donated by listeners and said he was going to buy some fast food, return to Abingdon to do laundry and then head to the Sunshine State.
He said the car is legal because it stands shorter than 13 feet, 6 inches, but he said that he goes no faster than 55 or 60 mph because the platform acts as an airfoil and tends to lift the car up too much at faster speeds.
McNew said he used to have a smaller Ford Focus with a smaller platform before he upsized.
He is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072178672205 or by searching Timmy McNew, the one who went to Patrick Henry High School.
