ROGERSVILLE — Delores Tackett was only 5 years old when her brother Pfc. Thomas D. Bernard was killed in Vietnam, and although she has very few personal memories of him, his legacy has stayed alive for her all these years.
A native of Beech Creek, Pfc. Bernard turned 21 on May 30, 1968, and was killed the following June 16 in Thua Thien, South Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
“When he died I was only five years old, but to me it’s a legacy that he has left behind,” Tackett told the Times News on Monday. “He’s the brother who gave his life for his country. I lost him and didn’t get to spend much time with him, but he did it for his country.”
Bernard has two other brothers, including one who was in the service when Pfc. Bernard was killed. He was about to go overseas but was kept stateside after his brother was killed.
“This is a little hard for them,” Tackett said. “They were very close in age.”
There are 20 names engraved on the slab of the Hawkins County War Memorial dedicated to the Vietnam War.
On Monday, Rogersville hosted its inaugural Vietnam Veterans Memorial Service to coincide with national Vietnam Memorial Day. The purpose of the event is to remember that those are more than names engraved in marble.
They were also husbands, brothers, sons, nephews, and friends — all of whom gave everything they had for their country.
Church Hill native Pfc. Gary S. Rowlett was killed on March 16, 1967, five days before his 20th birthday, in the Dinh Tuong province of South Vietnam. He too was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
“They buried him on his 20th birthday,” said Mike Rowlett, who was one of two brothers attending Monday’s service. “We were able to bring him back here.”
Rowlett’s sister Marie Carter recalled, “My husband was in the Air Force, and he escorted his body back from California.”
Carter said Monday’s service made that seem like yesterday. She said it brings back memories.
“Little things when we were kids and we used to pick at each other,” Carter said. “Sweet memories. A lot of sweet memories. He was a good Christian boy. He had his little Bible in his back pocket, and they sent it to our mother, all muddy.”
Mike Rowlett recalled that Gary had a buddy who was injured in the same artillery attack that killed him. The two had an agreement that if one of them was killed the other would visit his family.
“After several years of surgeries the young man did come and visit our family,” Mike Rowlett recalled. “That was something unusual. They had become good buddies and made that commitment to each other, and he sure carried it out.”
Randall Housewright went to high school with Pfc. Rowlett, and they worked together at Eastman before Rowlett went to Vietnam.
“He was afraid, but he was brave,” Housewright said.
On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam.
On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Monday’s Memorial service was organized by American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins, along with Joseph Rogers VFW Post No. 9543 (Commander Dave Evans), Church Hill VFW Post No. 9754 (Commander James Vaughn), and Bulls Gap VFW Post No. 9683 (Commander Bud Long).
The Rev. Tecky Hicks, a Vietnam veteran, opened Monday’s service with a prayer.
Hicks said the event was an opportunity to reflect on “the men and women who loaded up and went 10,000 miles away from home in a land that they’d never seen.”
Hicks prayed, “Father, we thank you for them, for each one that gave their lives. For each one that’s on our memorial here in Hawkins County. Not only them but for all of those throughout our country who answered the call of duty as so many have done in the past for the preservation of the great United States of America.”
Elkins served as emcee, Vaughn lowered the flag at the War Memorial to half-staff, and Evans led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Family members of those who were killed, as well as other veterans in attendance, then placed an American flag at the memorial in honor of each of the 20 Hawkins County men who were killed in Vietnam.
Evans distributed Purple Heart lapel pins to Vietnam veterans in attendance, as well as family members of those killed.
Darryl McPheron played “Taps,” and flowers were then placed on the memorial by family members.
The names on Hawkins County’s Vietnam War Memorial
Pfc. Don E. Alley, Pfc. Thomas D. Bernard, Spec. 4 Conley A. Bradshaw, Staff Sgt. Roy M. Brooks, Pfc. Gary M. Carter, Spec. 4 Gale V. Crawford, Sgt. Billy R. Courtney, Sgt. Freddie D. Ford, Sgt. Luther V. Gilreath, Spec. 4 Elgie G. Hanna, Cpl. Jimmy L. Henry, Spec. 4 Herbert D. Horner, Pfc. Thomas A. Lawson, 2nd Lt. Robert G. Price, Sgt. James P. Richards, Cpl. Thomas G. Richmond, Pfc. Gary S. Rowlett, Staff Sgt. David P. Spears, Lt. John W. Wilson, and 2nd Lt. Randall D. Yeary.