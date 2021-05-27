ROGERSVILLE — Laurel Run Park was a gift to Hawkins County from the makers of the 1983 movie “The River,” but without more erosion protection, the river will eventually take the park back.
On Wednesday, Hawkins County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis presented the county commission’s Budget Committee with a $250,000 plan to repair and preserve the park’s shoreline.
Already facing a $2 million budget deficit, however, committee members didn’t express optimism Wednesday about that additional spending being approved in the 2021-22 budget.
Wednesday was day two of 2021-22 budget hearings, with several department heads, as well as nonprofit organizations, making their budget requests to the Budget Committee. The panel will resume budget hearings on June 7 at 8:30 a.m.
The $250,000 funding request was based on a plan submitted by U.S. Department of Agriculture engineer Daniel Horne at no charge to the county.
That plan includes completion of a riverbank erosion project that was started two years ago; repair of about two miles of Laurel Run’s hiking trail from the parking lot to the waterfall; and three hiking trail bridges, including one near the waterfall.
“The stream bank is washing away, and we’re losing property every day,” Davis told the committee. “We had $75,000 a couple of years ago to take care of some of that. We did as much as we could with that $75,000.”
Davis told the committee Wednesday that the county’s permit to work on Laurel Run Park’s stream bank expires in Dec. 17, 2022. Those permits are difficulty to acquire, she noted.
“If we’re ever going to fix that stream bank, we need to do it, and we need to do it soon,” Davis added. “The past two years we’ve had flooding. It runs out of the mountain, and of course the trail is wide open so that’s where the water goes: down the trail.”
Committee member Mike Herrell asked Davis if this project will prevent more erosion damage in the future. Davis noted that there is no guarantee that a future flood won’t come and wipe out all the erosion protection that the project would put in place.
Herrell: “We might spend $250,000, and this is going to wash away again?”
Davis: “It could. We have no guarantee. The stream bank where they put the large rock — that’s pretty stable. The areas that they’ve completed are holding. But you can’t say that in 10 years it wouldn’t wash away if a major flood comes.”
Herrell said this project is going to be a hard sell for him without a guarantee.
Davis noted that the river has encroached within five feet of the walking trail in some places where the current is undercutting the shoreline.
Commissioner Jason Roach noted, “This is a really good example of, it seemed like a good idea at the time to accept this park for free. And then long term it’s going to end up costing us a ton of money long term. If we can’t fund to maintain the park appropriately so that it’s safe for people to use those walkways without falling in the river, and if we can’t fund to maintain the park so that it has an appropriate amount of public use, then what do we do with it? What is the option?”
The committee took no action on this or any other funding requests Wednesday, and is expected to begin making decision on requests at the June 7 meeting.
