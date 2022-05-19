A hail storm hit shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 included pieces larger than a quarter. This was at 701 Lynn Garden Drive, near the Lynn Garden section of Kingsport.
Watch now: Hail falls shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 near Lynn Garden
Rick Wagner
Reporter
