A hailstorm that hit shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday dropped hailstones up to the size of a quarter in the Lynn Garden area. A series of strong storms passed through the region on Thursday, bringing large hail, high winds and heavy rain.
Watch now: Hail falls in Lynn Garden area
Rick Wagner
Reporter
