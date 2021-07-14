KINGSPORT — When you think of Fun Fest, you typically think of concerts, fireworks and block parties. But for 34 years, the community has flocked to the grounds at Allandale Mansion to paint trash barrels galore before the celebration begins.
This year, that tradition continued with the annual Trash Barrel Paint-In held Tuesday.
Folks of all ages came to the event with paint, markers and stencils in hand to decorate trash barrels that will be distributed throughout Kingsport at various Fun Fest event sites to cut down on litter.
For Ellie Carpenter, 9, Kingsport, the event is the perfect way to stretch her artistic muscles and bring her preplanned design to life.
“I started drawing something in my sketchbook and I thought this would be a good idea,” Ellie said, putting the finishing touches on one of her painted hot air balloons. “But the Fun Fest sun actually came to me today. I’m painting a hot air balloon and then I’ll finish Festus.”
Festus is the Fun Fest mascot.
Ellie painted her barrel with her sister, Anna, 9, and her mom, Carrie. The family set up under a large tree next to one of the ponds at Allandale with plenty of paint in tow.
“We like to paint,” Anna said when asked what brought her family back to the event. “We just painted our house, so we brought some of that, too.”
The event isn’t only for kids, though. Scattered throughout the lawn were artists of various ages drawing and painting Festus on the sides of barrels as well as intricate scenes typically spotted throughout the weeklong event.
Erika Laing is a Kingsport native who now lives in Bulls Gap with her husband. She made sure to return to Kingsport to attend once again the Trash Barrel Paint-In, which has been a tradition for her family — including the year she was featured in the Kingsport Times News at the event years ago.
“Mom brought us every year,” Laing said. “We came every single year. It’s so fun.”
Laing was hard at work on Tuesday painting an otter with a fish in its mouth on one side of her barrel as her husband painted a Tennessee scene on the other. Her brother painted a bass fish on his barrel as his wife painted Homer Simpson with an Auntie Ruth’s Doughnut in hand on the other side. Meanwhile, Laing’s mother drew the family working on their barrels.
Part of the fun is trying to track down your barrel throughout town, Laing said.
“I love seeing everybody turn out for their different designs,” she said. “I always want to find mine. It’s fun to go around town and try to find yours.”
The event also named winners for each category. Grey Groves won the age 6 and under category, Aria Henry won the 6-8 category, Allie Fletcher won the 9 to 11 category, Launa won the 12 to 17 category and Miranda Jessee won the 18 and over category. Jordan and Sydney Breeding won the family category, and Autumn Cantrell won the Terry Light Memorial Reward for the best overall barrel.
However, the Paint-In isn’t just about the artwork. Keep Kingsport Beautiful hosts the event with sponsor Domtar Packaging as a way to contain litter during the annual summer festival. For Laing, that also sets Kingsport apart and keeps her and her family coming back year after year.
“I think it’s really cool that the city cares enough to have a bunch of trash cans for Fun Fest,” Laing said. “We’ve been traveling, and there are a lot of places that don’t have that for their events.”