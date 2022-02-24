KINGSPORT — They stood on the remnants of their home Wednesday afternoon, watching a truck load the last of the debris that littered what was once their yard.
The Navaltas, a family of five, lost their home almost a month ago when a fire ripped through their residence on Crenshaw Drive and killed their four dogs inside.
Since then, the family has been rebuilding. John Wayne Navalta and his nephews and brothers have worked nonstop while holding down full-time jobs.
“I don’t think they’ve had a day of rest,” Jessica Navalta, his wife, said.
The family has seen donations pour in. As of Wednesday, the Navaltas had received more than $18,000 through a GoFundMe account set up in their name.
They’ve been able to pay for the home to be razed and to buy a new trailer they plan to place on the property in April.
“We’ve had incredible donations,” Jessica said.
Jessica and John are carriers for the Kingsport Times News. During the early morning hours of Jan. 29, they were at work, gathering newspapers for their route when Jessica received a call from a neighbor.
She was told her house was on fire.
The residence burned for hours, leaving the Navaltas homeless. The couple have three children: Makayla, 2; Abigail, 1; and John Wayne Jr., 2 months.
Jessica said she is thankful for the support they have received since the fire — help that has come from Kingsport, Johnson City and other local communities.
“Almost every member of my family has, just not decent and clean, but new bedding to lay their heads down,” she said.
She said she is still going through donations and has put many of the items in storage because her mother’s space is overflowing.
That even goes for the fur babies that she lost in the fire. The four were in their kennels when the fire consumed the home.
She said they were found afterward by her older sons.
“I never went back and actually saw it,” she said. “It was too much. I don’t think I would have been able to handle it.”
Trinity Memorial Services helped the family. Jessica said they cremated the dogs, gave the family an engraved urn and also a framed certificate. She said they treated her lost puppies with respect.
There’s still much more for the Navaltas to do. The family still needs donations to help pay for dirt and gravel to help level out the property.
Although the Navaltas have received discounted prices for some services, they could still use help.
“It’s been incredible,” Jessica said. “What the community has done is incredible.”