KINGSPORT — Dave Hildebrand says building has been his “lifetime occupation.”
As he approaches age 95, the numbers bear out that statement.
First his construction oversight work was in industry, then in residential for a not-for-profit group helping house those of limited finances.
That means he has spent most of his lifetime in construction, not to mention his college years learning how to oversee it.
Hildebrand was in on the ground floor, so to speak, of Holston Habitat for Humanity, where he was a site supervisor for decades starting in the late 1980s after it started locally in 1985 to serve Sullivan, Washington and Carter counties in Northeast Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. He developed a volunteer skills database for the local Habitat.
EASTMAN CONSTRUCTION
Starting during the post-World War II boom, Hildebrand after college spent a 35-year career overseeing building projects for Eastman Kodak across the United States and Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport.
(The Kingsport operation became the headquarters for Eastman Chemical Co. when Kodak split from Eastman in the 1990s.)
Kingsport, Longview, Texas, Batesville, Arkansas, Columbia, South Carolina, and Orangeburg, New York were places he oversaw construction after starting with Eastman in 1951.
He earned a bachelor’s of science degree in building construction in 1951 and immediately went to work at Tennessee Eastman, part of Eastman Kodak.
“The graduation ceremony was Sunday and I came to work on Monday,” Hildebrand recalled, sitting in his Asbury Place Kingsport apartment on a recent afternoon.
After retiring from Eastman in 1987, he worked a year Eastman Credit Union and in 1988 started a full-blown second career overseeing the building of 40 to 50 Holston Habitat for Humanity homes in the greater Kingsport area. He worked with Chuck Smith and a crew of others he helped assemble, many Eastman retirees.
“We actually made a work day out of it and enjoyed being together,” Hildebrand said of volunteering for Habitat.
Although retired from that second career and having some vision issues that prompted him to stop driving, the 94-year-old Roanoke, Virginia, native lives in the Asbury apartment in Kingsport and still rides to church and other places with friend Jon Peters, with whom he attends Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and sometimes makes day trips out to Hildebrand’s place on Boone Lake.
HILDEBRAND’S IMPACT
Peters and other Habitat volunteers said Hildebrand was a major force in Habitiat, and Hildebrand still recalls names and dates easily without faltering or hesitating, although he said he’s lost count and specifics of the houses he helped build “long ago.”
He will turn 95 Dec. 19.
“Needless to say, there are many families in Kingsport today that have decent, affordable homes because of Dave Hildebrand,” Peters said.
“He’s put in a lot of work,” Peters said. “He was site supervisor for the lot of houses.” Peters, 83, is semi-retired from Habitat but still works when vinyl siding installation is need, one of his specialties of which Hildebrand used to keep track.
While with Habitat, Hildebrand designed many of the homes, supervised the construction and purchased building materials. He was still going strong in 2000, when a Dec. 17 article Kingsport Times News article that year about “Volunteers in Kingsport” profiled him and another Habitat volunteer, Chuck Smith, who has since died.
“I haven’t kept track of them (Habitat projects) either, and worked on that every since.” said Jim Fischer, a former Eastman employee who began with Habitat in 1986 or 1987. “He was a good fellow ho supervised the houses.”
Fischer, 82, still works with Habitat volunteer Peters doing work on Habitat building sites, as does fellow electric volunteer Charle Barrett, who is 87 but will turn 88 Aug. 1 of this year.
“They (Hildebrand and Smith) developed what they called the Habitat regulars,” said Barrett, who like Fischer attends Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church where retired pastor David Wadsworth helped get the house-building program going.
The church’s former mance, another word for parsonage, is still Holston Habitat’s office.
“After Eastman, Habitat was pretty much all of his (Hildebrand’s) involvement. He was on just about every house we built,” Barrett said, explaining the projects began in Kingsport and then moved to Johnson City and eventually Bristol. “Check and Dave both were very active in getting the regulars organized.”
Fellow Habitat volunteer Ray Willis is working on a book about the origins and growth of Holston Habitat. A draft provided to Hildebrand on the section about him outlines his work, including that the Eastman retiree taught framing, roofing, heating, air conditioning, plumbing and wiring work to the volunteers.
Hildebrand said he’s worked on so many houses he doesn’t remember the details or owners of them all, but when he and his wife, the former Edith Northrop, first moved to an apartment at Asbury, he was soon greeted by Joe Calloway.
The employee of Asbury then recounted to Hildebrand how the Eastman retiree had overseen the construction of his home. Hildebrand’s wife helped the work crew, too, and like most of them had worked at Eastman.
“She was involved, just as active as I was,” Hildebrand said.
She died in September of 2020.
MEETING HIS WIFE
Hildebrand recalled how he and his future wife met while employees at Eastman. She was the daughter of Dennis Edmonds Northrop, the first chemist Eastman brought down from Rochester, New York, to work on Eastman Kodak’s cellulose ester expansion in Kingsport.
The two met while on a bowling outing made through a young people’s group at the Methodist Church on Church Circle and began dating, getting married in 1957. They adopted four children. A son died of an inoperable brain tumor at 5, but two daughters and another son still living.
HABITAT FOUNDINGS: LOCALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY
Hildebrand said that any story involving Holston Habitat isn’t complete without a mention of the five women he said laid the foundation for the house-building program of the not-for-profit group in the Tri-Cities.
Habitat International was founded in Americus, Georgia, in 1976, an outgrowth of Koinonia Farm, a community farm outside of Americus, Georgia, founded by farmer and biblical scholar Clarence Jordan.
On the farm, Jordan and Habitat’s eventual founders, Millard and Linda Fuller, developed the concept of what became Habitat International. Habitat’s most famous volunteer is former President Jimmy Carter, a Plains, Georgia, resident and former peanut farmer. At 98 and in hospice care, Carter is almost four years older than Hildebrand.
The international organization is a Christian one; likewise, Hildebrand said said area churches played a vital role in Holston Habitat when it began in 1985.
“We use volunteer labor and contributions of money and materials to build affordable houses in partnership with individuals and families with limited financial resources,” says a statement on the Holston Habitat website.
RESALE STORES HELP FUND HOMES
Hildebrand said Elizabeth Ann Hay helped implement the concept of the Habitat ReSale Store, which began in Kingsport and expanded to Johnson City.
The first Habitat store in Kingsport was in the Five Points area of downtown on East Sullivan Street, mostly in what is Two Dads Cafe near what is now Shades of Grace, which used to house Brown’s Custom Shop. He said Sam Anderson Jr. owned the property and like the women was “instrumental in getting Habitat going in this part of the country” but didn’t get the deserved credit for it.
The current Habitat store is in a much larger location at the corner of Unicoi and Main streets.
Hildebrand said others who were instrumental in starting the stores, which provided cash flow for the home building, were Marilyn Nations, Jo Morison, Helen Caines and Mary Ann Smith, the last of whom he said is still alive.
As for the churches, Hildebrand said they “were instrumental in getting the labor, the energy and the skills” used to build Habitat homes.
To find out how to donate time, materials or money to Holston Habitat or its Restores, go to the local Habitat’s website at www.holstonhabitat.org/about.