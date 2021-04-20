KINGSPORT — Now is the perfect time to go through your medicine cabinet, inventory the medications you use and then get rid of any leftover, expired and unwanted prescriptions.
Once you do, you’ll have somewhere to take them this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, a drug takeback event will be held in the Dobyns-Bennett High School parking lot (on Fort Henry Drive). It will give you an opportunity to safely dispose of any medications that are no longer needed.
The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors two National Prescription Drug Takeback Days each year, in April and October. According to the DEA, these events aim to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“While the DEA does recognize these two annual days, at the Kingsport Police Department, we like to think of every day as Drug Takeback Day,” said Tom Patton, public information officer for the department. “KPD has been participating in drug takeback initiatives since 2010 and installed a permanent drug collection box in the lobby of the Kingsport Justice Center in 2012.”
That collection box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. To date, Patton said the department has been able to safely incinerate over 16,000 pounds (eight tons) of leftover, unwanted or expired medications.
On a national level, the October 2020 takeback day had the following results:
• Number of law enforcement partners: 4,153.
• Number of collection sites: 4,587.
• Total weight of drugs collected: 985,392 pounds (492.7 tons).
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The goals of a takeback program are to keep drugs off the street, prevent overdoses and accidental poisonings and avoid environmental contamination. Drugs that can be accepted include prescription, over the counter (OTC), vitamins, herbals, supplements and veterinary medications. Items that are not accepted through this program include needles or sharps, biohazard materials and illegal drugs.