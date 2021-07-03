KINGSPORT — The Fourth of July weekend just got a little sweeter for Blountville resident Dagmar Burke.
Burke’s father was a World War II veteran who died in 1987. Her father, Charles Robert Congos, earned four medals, a pin and a badge for his service in the United States Army.
Now, Burke has been reunited with her father’s medals thanks to U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger and her team.
“I’m so glad this happened,” she said after receiving the medals on Friday at Harshbarger’s Kings- port office. “It’s overwhelming. This is all I have left of my dad.”
Congos received the original medals years ago, but they were misplaced. That led Burke to try to track them down about three years ago with help from the District 1 office.
Burke’s father was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, German Occupation Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal for his service from 1945-46. He was also given an Honorable Service lapel button and a U.S. Army Expert Marksmanship badge.
Now those decorations are going home with Burke, who plans to pass them down to her three sons in the future.
“They are going to be thrilled when they see these medals,” Burke said.
Serving local veterans is a specific highlight for Harshbarger, whose father was in the U.S. Navy.
“This is what the world calls the Greatest Generation,” Harshbarger said. “But we are losing them. We are down to very few. What an honor it is for me to do such a little thing in getting those medals for her father who was so deserving. I would do that for any veteran. It’s my honor to serve this district and the veterans in this district.”
It’s been a three-year process for Burke to finally receive the medals she was seeking, but her determination never wavered.
“You have to be persistent,” Burke said. “I told my husband, ‘I’m not giving up. You know how I am.’ He said, ‘I do know how you aren’t.’ I was not giving up.”
Burke plans to put the medals, pin and badge in a shadow box to display with one of the only photos she has of her father. Those pieces of history, Harshbarger said, also help pass along stories and memories.
“I remember we had a U.S. Navy spoon that my mother had,” Harshbarger recalled. “Growing up, that was our big spoon. I never forgot that … It’s just little stories like that. Write those stories down, journal those stories. It’s a legacy for your sons and their children.”
Burke was able to receive her father’s medals through the congresswoman’s office, which Harshbarger said is a service she wants others to realize is to open to them as well.
“This is my message to the district,” Harshbarger said. “If you have a question, … if you want to get some medals that maybe your father or your mom lost, we’re serving you, the veterans. We have great case workers who will go the extra mile to do that. So don’t hesitate to call us.”
Burke said her father, like many veterans, didn’t share much about his time at war. She said he was a quiet man who shied away from talking about what he might have seen overseas.
“It’s like the Vietnam vets. It was so horrific, they didn’t like to talk about it,” Burke said. “I had an older brother and when he was in his 20s or 30s, my dad would tell him a few stories. But he would never talk to us about it. He said very few words … They went to war, came home, got a job. That’s what he did. He provided for his family.”
For the congresswoman, it was an honor to present the medals to Burke, but an even greater one to honor a U.S. veteran.
“They call them the Greatest Generation because they had no fear when they did what they were commanded to do,” Harshbarger said. “They had such loyalty to America. They love their country. That’s something that the rest of our nation needs to know. The youth of our nation needs to know.”
“It’s just a privilege to take care of these people. We have to take care of our veterans — anybody, but especially those who protect us.”