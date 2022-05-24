KINGSPORT — The Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News.
Late Monday night, Chick-fil-A released a statement regarding a temporary closure.
“We are in the process of preparing for construction at Chick-fil-A Stone Drive,” the statement read.
“The location will likely close later this year and will reopen once construction is complete.”
Documents provided to the city concerning the plans for the Chick-fil-A include demolition of almost the entire campus of the restaurant and building a new one from the ground up at the same location.
The new building will be sightly shifted several yards over from the current building, providing more space in the drive-thru area where people now pull up to get their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
The East Stone Drive site is the chain’s only location in Kingsport after the restaurant in the Fort Henry Mall closed. The nearest locations to the Model City are in Bristol and two in Johnson City.
According to the demolition plans given to the city, almost everything on the premises will be removed including the building, Dumpster, menu boards, pavement and even the trees.
The plans call for the demolition and construction to occur over a period of two months.
The plans do not, however, disclose when the restaurant may close or reopen.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, who monitor East Stone Drive, said they have had limited contact with the restaurant chain because the project is classified as a remodeling.
City officials also said they have had limited contact.
“Chick-fil-A approached us earlier this year about their plans to expand and improve the traffic flow into and out of its property,” Kingsport Planning Director Ken Weems said. “We’re excited to see the results of this project.”