KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and her longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in the Model City.
Iverson died on Sunday at Preston Place after declining health. She was 87 and spent 64 of those years in the Model City. Those included helping found what became Girls Inc. in her earlier years to doing a centennial history of First Baptist in 2018. She was born in Knoxville but had lived in Kingsport since 1958.
According to her obituary, she was active with the Kingsport Council of Churches, Family Promise, Netherland Inn, Garden Club, Historical Society, Kingsport Public Library, Literacy Council, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith Hospitality Network, Girl’s Club and as a substitute and Bible teacher in Kingsport public schools.
She also was executive director of the Kingsport Center of Opportunity and served as the Director of Women’s Ministry for the Holston Baptist Association, and she volunteered at Holston Valley Medical Center and served on the Women’s Auxiliary Board of Directors as president and membership chairman. In 1974, the Sertoma Club awarded Iverson the Service to Mankind Award.
In addition, she was ordained a deacon at First Baptist Church in 1999 and spent more than 50 years in service to the church. A Stephen Minister, she taught Sunday School and served on various committees. She was the church historian and maintained the History Room. In 2018, she wrote and published “Remember: The 100th Anniversary History of First Baptist Church of Kingsport.”
GUIDING GIRLS CLUB
Iverson may be best remembered for helping establish and develop the Kingsport Girl’s Club, which became Girls Inc. She served as executive director from 1967 to 1979. She spearheaded the capital fund drive that resulted in the construction of the present facility.
Coming full circle, her obituary asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Girls Inc., 1100 Girls Club Place, Kingsport, TN 37660 to support construction of a new Girls Inc. building.
She served on the Girl’s Club national board of directors, and last year she received the Living Legacy Award in a ceremony at Girl’s Inc., dedicating her portrait, which hangs in the lobby of the facility.
Iverson was a self-described organizer.
A 2018 article by Suzi McKee in the Kingsport Times News' Sunday Stories called her a tireless community organizer. The article said when Iverson’s mother died, she was just a young girl who immediately stepped in and helped care for the family.
“I’ve been organizing all of my life,” Iverson explained. “It’s one of the gifts that I’ve been given which has served me well throughout my life.”
After she graduated from college, the Holston Baptist Association was looking for a young adult to work with youth in four counties in Northeast Tennessee, so Iverson applied for and got the job. Her duties included church development activities and directing the youth camps, which she did with a passion.
With a passion for encouraging and helping others, Iverson agreed to direct the Kingsport Girls Club one summer. However, she found herself enjoying the job so much that she stayed 12 years, according to the McKee article.
Betty was the first executive director of Girls Club, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in Kingsport in 2015.
“I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the girls graduate from high school and accept our scholarships to college,” Iverson said in the article by McKee. “I did whatever I could to encourage them.”
She said she told them that they could do anything they wanted to do with their lives.
She also served three years on the National Board of Girls Club of America.
AFTER GIRLS CLUB
After her tenure at Girls Inc., Iverson accepted a job at Kingsport Sheltered Workshop to train its executive director, and then she and her husband, J. Robert Iverson, began to travel. Her favorite destinations included Jerusalem, the Jordan River and Athens.
“I’m a student of the Scriptures, so these places held a great interest for me because I’d studied about them,” she said in the McKee article.
Volunteer work also played a large role in Iverson's life. She volunteered at Family Promise, the Baptist Mission in Gibsontown, Hope Haven Mission, Contact Concern and Holston Valley Medical Center. She served as president of the Auxiliary Executive Committee during her work at the hospital.
On the wall in the history room of the church are the pictures of the 12 pastors who have served the congregation of the church.
“I knew four of those pastors,” Betty explained in 2018, “and each of them brought unique talents to our congregation. It was a joy to learn more about each pastor and his tenure here with us.”
The Rev. Marvin Cameron, who is the church's current pastor, will speak at her graveside service at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Gardens, Kingsport. She will be buried beside her husband.