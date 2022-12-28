From staff reports

The aftermath of a huge winter storm that passed through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia left hardware stores short of heaters and resulted in nearly record-breaking service calls from first responders.

Freezing temperatures froze parts of a Kingsport fire truck over the weekend as it reached single digits.
Plumbing items were in short supply Tuesday at Colonial Heights Hardware.

Madi Lovelace, office manager for Steve Huff Plumbing, talks about the onslaught of calls the business received about frozen and/or burst water pipes over the long holiday weekend, as well as how to thaw them and prevent them next time Old Man Winter makes a frosty visit.

A home in Kingsport is completely frozen over after the Kingsport Fire Department responded to a call to service over the weekend.
Shelves of heaters stand almost empty Tuesday at Colonial Heights Hardware. Heaters were on short supply all over Kingsport and the Tri-Cities area.

