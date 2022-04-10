Tears stream from his eyes as he thinks back on the past. He holds a tissue in his hand, balled up as he wipes his eyes gently now and then.
But there is still a fire in his eyes.
Henry Price has worked as a peace officer in Sullivan County since Richard Nixon was president, but that is soon ending as he now finds himself battling cancer.
In 1970, Price was elected as a constable. He’s never looked back.
Until now.
“It gets in your blood,” Price said. “It really does.”
Just six weeks ago, Price was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He’s had two chemotherapy treatments and expects to receive four more.
The 80-year-old peace officer is the longest-serving constable in the state, with 52 years under his belt. He may even be the longest-serving constable in state history.
But last week he sold his police car, and he said by September he will be resigning.
He said the next election will be in 2024. He expects that once he resigns, a new constable will be appointed and that person will have two years to serve.
But he’s lived a life that many have never seen and will never see.
“I mean I’ve arrested everything from bank robbers,” he said. “I’ve done it all. That was way back there. God Almighty, I never will forget that.”
He’s seen the good. He’s lived the bad.
THE STORIES
Price was born in Holston Valley. He and his wife, Pearly, have been married for 62 years. They married young, he said, and had two daughters. They now have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Price retired from Kodak, but in 1970 he had a whim to run for constable. He faced five others in the race and won.
He’s chased bank robbers, investigated attempted murderers and found lost children.
The constable’s job is to serve papers, whether it be a court summons, divorce papers or eviction notices. But, years ago, there was a rough edge to it when there weren’t as many law enforcement officers and sometimes he would get the call to go to a crime.
He remembers the time he went to an attempted first-degree murder scene. A husband who was an alcoholic and a rabble-rouser was “whooping up” on the family.
The man shot his wife. For 30 minutes, they couldn’t even find the gun.
“They called me,” Price said. “I was just around the corner.”
He gets emotional thinking about the good things he’s seen. The best thing for him is finding lost children, knowing they would be safe.
Thinking back years ago, Price talks about how two young children from North Carolina, a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old, went missing while they were visiting. The Kingsport Police Department was looking for them, but he didn’t know the children were gone because he was on a different radio frequency.
He popped into the old Pot of Gold at the Fort Henry Center.
When he came out, he saw them.
“A little boy had hold of my door handle,” he said, tearing up. He excuses himself for a second to get a tissue. His voice cracks, just telling the story.
“The other had a hand on my spotlight.”
He called in and was told they were missing.
He found them.
Another time, Price found a boy that was missing in Arcadia. The mother couldn’t find the boy and he asked where the last place she saw him was.
She said the bed.
“I bent down, looked under that bed and there he was,” Price said.
There were the two bank robbers that he got called on. They lived “just over the hill,” and he and others were able to hem them in until other law enforcement officers arrived. One of them, Price said, he knew.
“He was one tough son of a gun,” he said.
There were always times when he never knew what would happen when he showed up at someone’s door.
One time, arrived in the driveway of a man’s home.
“He saw me coming and he lit the home on fire,” Price said. “You don’t know what you’re going to get.”
A HALF-CENTURY OF SERVICE
Recently, Price was honored with a proclamation of his service from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. Other constables in the area honored him with it.
His eyes light up as he talks about the award. He said it “made his day.”
“That’s something for my children later on,” he said.
He admits he can’t do the job now. Sometimes, being a constable requires manhandling people. He doesn’t have the strength for that anymore.
Every ounce of his strength now goes to battling the disease in his body. When he comes home from chemotherapy, he is weak.
By the time he gets his strength back, it’s time for more chemo.
“To tell you the truth, I’m tired,” he said. “I was getting, after all them years, what you might say burnout. They just change the laws so much more than they used to.”
He stopped serving papers a month and a half ago. He doesn’t expect to be active anymore at this point.
For half a century, he has served Sullivan County.
But, it is at an end.
“I won’t be able to do it anymore,” he said.