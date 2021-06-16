ROGERSVILLE — As the first full day concluded in the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells, law enforcement officials called on local residents to inspect any place on their property where a child could be hidden.
Summer was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and late Wednesday morning an Amber alert was issued.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at (800) TBI-FIND (824-3466).
TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Summer was last seen outside her home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road, which is located in the Beech Creek community in south central Hawkins County near the Sullivan County line.
Witnesses told police she was wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot. She is 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
“We continue to encourage residents living in the area of Ben Hill Road to check any crawlspaces, outbuildings, sheds — possible hiding places where she may be,” Earhart said. “We also encourage them to check trail cameras or surveillance cameras that may have captured Summer on video.”
“It’s been a very intense 21 hours”
Upon issuing the Amber alert Wednesday morning, the TBI stated, “New information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Wells has us now issuing a statewide Amber alert.”
Earhart stated during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, however, that she couldn’t expand upon that new information except to say an Amber alert is issued when it is believed a child is in imminent danger of bodily harm or death.
“The bottom line is we don’t know where she is at this time,” Earhart said. “There was an initial search and the sheriff’s office acted on information available at the time. As we learned more, into the first several hours of today, it led us to issue an Amber alert.”
Numerous rescue agencies from across the region converged on Beech Creek Tuesday evening and established a command post at the Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said approximately 80 rescuers were searching the woods for Summer overnight Tuesday, and the number of rescuers searching Wednesday exceeded 100.
“It’s been a very intense 21 hours with a lot of searching, a lot of investigation by 19 different agencies,” Lawson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “Today we’ve had more than 100 people in the woods searching (from) throughout the whole region, and we also have agents from the TBI and FBI assisting my office.”
”Our main goal is to find Summer and find her safe”
Lawson described the area searchers are covering as very dense woods and rough terrain. Those difficulties are further complicated by a lack of cell phone service and spotty police radio service.
Communications are limited between the “boots on the ground” and various agencies attempting to coordinate this effort, Lawson noted.
As for the possibility of foul play, Lawson said the investigation is ongoing and Summer’s family is cooperating. But the main focus at this time is the search.
Lawson added, “Our main goal is to find Summer and find her safe. We have plenty of help. We don’t need any assistance from the local people. We just appreciate the tremendous outpouring from the community with the water, the food, and the snacks. It’s overwhelming.”