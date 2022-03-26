JONESBOROUGH — If you have corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials lurking in your basement or garage, mark down April 2 as the day to clean house and properly dispose of those hazardous items.
The free event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Drive in Gray, and is open to any area resident, according to a news release. The event is part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Collection Service.
When you arrive, you will be asked which county you live in and from how many households you are bringing waste.
To ensure things go smoothly, TDEC and Washington County’s Solid Waste Department ask that you keep materials in the original containers and double package any leaking containers. Place any breakable containers in a box, cushioned with newspaper.
Household hazardous waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive material used in your home, vehicle or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable. You can dispose of all those leftover household chemicals, lawn and garden products, and automotive materials that you’ve never known what to do with.
Do not bring medical or infectious waste (other than needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), explosives, ammunition, smoke detectors, or any empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms and churches will be accepted by appointment only. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
Batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronics are accepted daily at all Washington County convenience centers and will not be accepted this day. For a complete list of what will be accepted, visit www.washingtoncountytn.org or call (423) 753-1652.
Tennessee’s Mobile Collection Service has operated since 1993 and has collected more than 23 million pounds of household hazardous waste for proper disposal. The program is funded by a 90 cents per ton surcharge on waste entering landfills.