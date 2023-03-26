Warriors Path State Park is about to open with some brand new improvements.
“We expect to have the marina and campground open to visitors this spring,” said Kim Schofinski, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The park has undergone a complete renovation, one of the largest in years.
The centerpiece of the project, a 4,300-square-foot marina, is finished and just waiting for its official grand opening.
Almost all of the roadways within the park were repaved at a cost of $400,000.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation picked up the tab.
The areas that were not paved are parking lots at the office, pool, golf course, playground and the actual campsites.
The renovations have been years in the making for the 57-year-old Warriors Path.
The park was awarded almost $6 million in state funds to conduct the renovations, which consist of the new marina, upgraded campsites and covered docks.
The park use to have 40 unimproved sites but is updated to 40 sites with electrical and sewer connections able to handle larger RVs.
The marina has a new snack bar with a larger dining area than the former facility, public restrooms, a fire pit and a rental area.
New docks have been built with 40 covered slips, which are 12 feet wide and 28 feet long.
The former marina was built in the 1970s.
However, there is a possibility of even more upgrades to come.
The state has set $400,000 aside to help pay for a feature to replace the park’s pool.
The state conducted a survey and a new mountain biking trail connector from the main park to the hiking and biking trails led in public comments of what people wanted to see at the park.
Schofinski said the state is still reviewing all projects.
