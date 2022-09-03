KINGSPORT — Renovations are ongoing at Warriors Path State Park as the state finishes up a new marina and repaves almost all of the park’s roadways.

The centerpiece of the project, a 4,300-square-foot marina, is almost finished, park officials said.

