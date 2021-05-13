KINGSPORT — Motorists should expect significant traffic delays on the western end of downtown today and tomorrow as Domtar brings in some extremely large and heavy equipment.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the delays will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day along the following streets:
• Clinchfield Street
• West Center Street
• Netherland Inn Road
• Ridgefields Road
• Riverport Road
• Tilthammer Drive.
Domtar will be transporting extremely large and heavy equipment along those routes in five separate trips each day and will not be able to exceed a speed limit of five miles per hour, the release states.
The Kingsport Police Department will be escorting the convoy and assisting with traffic control. Motorists using these routes should expect significant delays and try to plan an alternate route if possible.