WISE — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and state Sen. Todd Pillion highlighted medical challenges facing Southwest Virginia on Monday against the backdrop of a joint military-civilian free clinic near Wise.

Pillion, Warner and The Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson toured the Innovative Readiness Training/Move Mountains Medical Mission at the Wise County Fairgrounds, meeting military medical and Health Wagon staff during the clinic’s eighth day. Tyson said the approximately 100 Army, Navy and Air Force doctors, dentists, nurses and behavioral health specialists have treated more than 1,000 patients since Aug. 15.

