BLOUNTVILLE — Horsepower on wings will kick off the Memorial Day weekend at Tri-Cities Airport.

The Commemorative Air Force’s 2023 AirPower History Tour arrives at the Tri-City Aviation ramp at noon Thursday, May 26, with three World War II combat legends, a B-29 Superfortress, B-24A Liberator and P-51D Mustang.

