Walters State announced butchery program

From left are Tony Miksa, Walters State president; Astrid Friedrich, Chamber of Crafts of South Thuringia, Germany; Chef Joe Cairns, head of the Maples Institute for Culinary Arts at Walters State; Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce development at the college; and Tobias Bolle of the Association of Chambers of Commerce for Service and Industry, Germany.

SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you.

