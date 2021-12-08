KINGSPORT — Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi of Kingsport put two of its trucks to work on Tuesday when the Wallace team loaded them down with food items for community members in need.
The car dealership offered two trucks full of food to Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia for its Fill the Frontier initiative for the second year.
“Once again, thanks to our employees and customers,” Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi of Kingsport Dealer Operator Vann Avirett said, “we were able to fill two frontiers from two wonderful organizations that help others.”
Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi of Kingsport also provided 100 total turkeys and hams to the two organizations for families ahead of the holidays.