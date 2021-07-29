Virginia State Police Trooper D. Rutherford is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Scott County. The crash occurred July 26 at 3:49 p.m. on Route 23 at the 8 mile marker.
A 1999 Honda Shadow was traveling north on Route 23 when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The vehicle overcorrected and then overturned several times with the motorcycle coming to rest in the northbound travel lanes.
The operator, Kevin W. Yeary, 41, of Pennington Gap, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries July 27. Yeary was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.