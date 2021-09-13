Virginia State Police Trooper D.F. Rutherford is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Scott County.
The crash occurred at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 2 on Route 670, less than a mile west of Route 674, according to a Monday morning news release.
A 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on Route 670 when it ran off the left side of the highway, went down a steep embankment and came to rest next to a creek.
The driver, James M. Powers, 69, of Nickelsville, was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the news release states. Powers was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries Sept. 9.
The crash remains under investigation.